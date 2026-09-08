Yankees: Aaron Judge Is Officially Back

Aaron Judge has missed 84 games this year and hasn't played since late May. While the New York Yankees have managed to stay afloat in his absence—thanks in part to the team's excellent pitching—it has become clear just how much they've missed having their captain in the lineup.

But that's now a thing of the past. Judge has been activated and will return to action tonight (Tuesday) at Yankee Stadium against the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees have reinstated Aaron Judge from the 60-day injured list! pic.twitter.com/6pWTWlPjBa — MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2026

With just a few weeks left in the season, this will certainly bring some excitement to the Bronx as the postseason approaches. Because ever since Judge went on the injured list, the Yankees' offense hasn't been the same.

In June—their first month without the 34-year-old in the lineup—the Bombers' hitters posted a collective OPS of .680. Things got worse in July, when the team hit just .660 in that category. The Yankees performed slightly better in August, posting an OPS of .699, but they remained in the bottom half of the league in that category.

Judge, who has had four consecutive seasons with an OPS above 1.000, should therefore help the New York team get back on track at the plate. As evidence, in April and May, the Yankees posted collective OPS figures of .766 and .793, respectively.

It's therefore clear just how much of a difference Judge makes—not only through his individual statistics but also through the protection he provides to the other hitters in the lineup.

This is especially true given the Big Apple's current standing in the standings, as they chase the Tampa Bay Rays for the lead in the American League East while also having the Boston Red Sox hot on their heels.

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