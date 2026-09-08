The NFL wants to win over the United Kingdom, but tickets and the Jaguars are causing problems

For nearly twenty years, London has held a special place in the NFL's international strategy.

However, the

London

games

appear to be undergoing a shift in momentum. While three games are scheduled in the English capital for October 2026, some tickets remain available well after they went on sale.

For Matt Cullen, a die-hard fan who has hardly ever missed an NFL game in London since the first event in 2007, this situation highlights a troubling trend. Back then, he braved particularly bad weather to watch the New York Giants defeat the Miami Dolphins at Wembley.

Today, the main obstacle has become financial. Price increases in recent years have significantly altered the fan experience. The price of certain

seats has risen sharply since 2024, while the old season-ticket system covering London games has been discontinued.

This year, ticket prices at Tottenham start at around 79 pounds, including fees, while the best seats can exceed 245 or 280 pounds depending on the matchup. At Wembley, the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans offers tickets ranging from 70 to nearly 300 pounds, excluding fees.

The Jaguars' repeated appearances are causing concern among British fans

The choice of teams could also explain this decline in enthusiasm. Jacksonville has become a regular in London, with nine appearances scheduled since 2021. While this regular presence has allowed the club to build a fan base, it now seems to be causing some weariness.

In fact, UK popularity data does not rank the Jaguars among the most-followed teams. The Texans, their opponents at Wembley, also have a relatively small following in the United Kingdom.

The increasing number of international games could exacerbate this trend. With nine games played outside the United States this season—including in Germany, Spain, France, and Australia—European fans now have more options.

Nevertheless, London remains a key market for the NFL. Stadiums continue to draw more than 60,000 spectators, while some games at Wembley easily exceed 80,000 attendees.

It remains to be seen whether the league will need to revise its strategy. The Jaguars, whose stadium is currently undergoing renovations, have already indicated that they want to reevaluate their commitment to London. For fans like Cullen, one thing is certain: ticket prices and the variety of matchups will be key to maintaining enthusiasm for the NFL in London.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.