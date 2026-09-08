A Returnee to the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have decided to once again go with a proven player.

The Montreal club

confirmed Tuesday the return of Charleston Rambo, an American wide receiver who had played for the team over the past two seasons.

At 27 years old, Rambo bolsters an already well-established group of wide receivers in Montreal. Standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 185 pounds, the athlete has significant experience in the Alouettes' system and is already familiar with several of his teammates and the coaching staff.

His first stint in Montreal was particularly noteworthy. In 2024, his rookie season in the Canadian Football League (CFL), he finished with 61 receptions, 808 yards, and five touchdowns. Rambo played in all of the Alouettes' games, including the Eastern Conference Final.

The following season, the wide receiver maintained a key role in the Montreal offense. In 17 games, he added 54 catches for 585 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed during the Grey Cup,

recording four receptions for 50 yards in the championship game.

A Return That Emphasizes Continuity

For General Manager Danny Maciocia, Charleston Rambo's return represents an opportunity to immediately add a player capable of making an impact.

The Alouettes executive particularly highlights the receiver's familiarity with the Montreal environment. Already accustomed to the team's offensive strategies, Rambo won't need a long adjustment period before finding his footing again.

Before joining the CFL, the wide receiver also played for several professional football organizations. He notably played for the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL before continuing his career with Orlando in the XFL.

With his return, the Alouettes are banking on a player who already understands the demands of Canadian football and who could quickly reclaim his spot on the Montreal offense.

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