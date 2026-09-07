“I expect Samuel Montembeault to make a spectacular comeback”

Is the Canadiens heading toward a three-way goaltending situation?

If everyone stays healthy and Samuel Montembeault isn't traded, the Canadiens will have some big decisions to make regarding their goaltenders.

Everyone knows it.

Jakub Dobes will be the No. 1 goaltender, and we're wondering what the Habs' plan is for Jacob Fowler. Does the team want him to log minutes in Laval?

I don't think it's impossible, even though he was the No. 2 in the playoffs. But I don't know if it's likely, either.

And what about Monty? Will the Canadiens want to keep him in the NHL? Is putting him on waivers part of the Canadiens' plans for the Quebec native?

I don't think Kent Hughes kept him all summer just to risk losing him in waivers in the coming weeks, honestly. And as the guys on the morning show said on BPM Sports earlier, I think the goaltender would be claimed if he were placed on waivers.

I'm not saying that at some point, it won't become the obvious solution. But it certainly won't happen in September.

If the Quebec native were to struggle early in the season, the situation could change. But according to Renaud Lavoie, we shouldn't expect Monty to have a rough start to the season.

“I expect Samuel Montembeault to bounce back spectacularly.” – Renaud Lavoie

If that were to happen, another dilemma would take center stage in discussions within the Canadiens organization: How to manage playing time for the three goalies if the veteran is performing well?

That would be a nice problem to have, though.

For my part, I'll say it again: the plan must revolve around Jacob Fowler for the #2 spot. If they decide he should play in Laval, let him go there. If they decide he should stay up here, so be it.

But he mustn't become a collateral victim of the Monty situation. Fowler must be at the heart of the plan.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

And John Schneider has really nailed his rotation. https://t.co/NWBCrbI1dr https://t.co/lAiGXUe3ke — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 7, 2026

– Well done.

Juraj Slafkovsky is back in Montreal. So all the players are in town, one week before the golf tournament. https://t.co/vb96PZOP0w — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 7, 2026

– Worth reading.

Sports Broadcasting | The Slow Invasion of the Giants https://t.co/ynnRCG5RST — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 7, 2026

– Piere Gervais loses his regular radio segment. [HF]

– Another NHL player takes up tennis.