It’s now confirmed for Harrison Smith

After giving the possibility of retirement a great deal of thought, Harrison Smith has finally decided to continue his NFL career. The veteran linebacker will return to the Minnesota Vikings for his 15th season, a move confirmed Saturday by the organization.

According to reports by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Smith is expected to sign a one-year deal worth $12.25 million. However, the contract could pay him up to $16.25 million depending on bonuses and other terms.

The veteran's return is excellent news for the Vikings, who had not yet fully moved on after terminating his contract in March. That decision was made primarily for salary cap reasons. Smith, however, had never officially announced his retirement.

Minnesota had nevertheless begun preparing for life after Smith. The team selected safety Jakobe Thomas in the third round of the last draft and also added Jamal Adams on the eve of training camp.

Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward were also among the players expected to take on more responsibility in the defensive backfield.

A Veteran Who Still Has a Lot to Offer

At 37, Harrison Smith remains a commanding presence in the locker room and on the field. His 2025 season had gotten off to a rough start, however. A health issue forced him to miss much of training camp as well as the first two games of the season.

The veteran, however, finished the season on a high note. In a particularly successful matchup against the Detroit Lions, Smith recorded a sack, an interception, two tackles for loss, and three passes deflected.

These performances remind us why the Vikings ultimately decided to bring their veteran back.

Smith also holds a particularly rare statistical achievement. He is one of only six defensive backs in NFL history to have recorded at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks over the course of their careers.

After several months of uncertainty, Harrison Smith will be returning to the Vikings. His experience could prove invaluable to a defense looking to remain competitive, as the veteran prepares to play his 15th season in the NFL.

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