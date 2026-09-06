International Hockey: Russia Is Doing Everything It Can to Be Readmitted

International hockey always delivers top-notch action, especially when the world's best players—those from the National Hockey League—take part.

I don't know anyone who didn't love the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the Four Nations Tournament, and the various editions of the Olympic Games.

Watching countries compete against each other is always special and unique.

However, for the past few years—specifically since 2022—something has been missing from international hockey that prevents it from delivering the best possible show.

Indeed, one of the best nations—if not perhaps even the best hockey nation in the world since 2022—is clearly missing, as Russia has been banned from all international competitions.

No matter the hockey tournament or competition, Russia has been nowhere to be found since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Every year, this ban is reaffirmed, as was the case this summer, except that this time, Russia has expressed its intention to challenge the decision and appeal to the CAS, or the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

International Tournaments | Russia Attempts Once Again to Be Reinstated https://t.co/zo3sAfrTV3 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 6, 2026

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation was denied a return to international hockey on July 31, but it has not given up in the face of this rejection.

It's clear that Russia wants to return to international competition after a four-year absence, especially given that the Olympic Committee will allow Russian athletes to compete in the 2028 Games—without a flag or an anthem.

In my opinion, a similar return could be considered for Russia in hockey, where the best Russian players could be allowed to form a team without representing Russia.

This would ensure that the best hockey nations are truly represented at competitions and allow us to see where modern Russia—which boasts several of the world's best players—stands.

The problem is that Russia's return, in whatever form, would undoubtedly cause chaos, as many people would voice their discontent.

Furthermore, as Guillaume Lefrançois explains in his excellent article, Finland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic would most likely boycott international competitions if Russia were to return.

So we'd see Russia back in action at the risk of losing three excellent hockey nations—which clearly wouldn't be worth it.

There are, therefore, many factors to consider as we continue to monitor the situation closely.

In a Nutshell

– Magnificent.

Extra special Watch Seb complete a full lap of Monza in Michael Schumacher's legendary F2002 car #F1 #ItalianGP @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/n1TWBhgYdM — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2026

– That would be awesome.

After a sensational Saturday, can Pierre make it a super Sunday? #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/8tMbFgrVSz — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2026

– For those interested.