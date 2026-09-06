Assistant Captain: “Hutson would be my choice”

Brendan Gallagher's departure from the Montreal Canadiens this summer marked the end of a very significant chapter in the team's leadership, as Gally was one of the team's leaders.

Unfortunately, Gally's body just wasn't up to the task anymore, which forced management to trade him to the Vancouver Canucks—where Gally grew up—for the final year of his $6.5 million-a-year contract.

It's sad, but it had to be done, as the situation had become difficult for everyone—and especially for the Habs' #11.

Gallagher's departure leaves a hole in the lineup, but more importantly, in the leadership structure that had been in place with the Canadiens for many years.

Gally had been an assistant captain for several seasons, so the Habs must now find a new assistant to support captain Nick Suzuki and the other assistant, Mike Matheson.

The Habs have several options for this role, whether among the veterans or the young stars.

Well, for journalist Stu Cowan, the clear-cut choice is star defenseman Lane Hutson.

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions from Canadiens fans about who should replace Brendan Gallagher as assistant captain, Arber Xhekaj remaining unsigned, the search for a top-six forward, and more: https://t.co/BE8hDqMsUj — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 6, 2026

Indeed, as explained in his recent article where he answers fans' questions, Cowan states loud and clear that Hutson would be his choice because of his talent and his quiet, composed leadership style.

Hutson will begin his eight-year, $8.85 million-per-year contract this season, marking the start of an era filled with high expectations for the Canadiens, as the team has never been more talented.

The team's top players are all on long-term contracts with excellent deals, including Hutson, who clearly took significantly less money than he could have in his contract to give the team the best chance of winning.

The Habs' No. 48 will turn 23 on February 14, and he has already established himself as one of the NHL's best defensemen, while also leading the Habs in his own way.

Giving Suzuki the “C” when he was just 23 really paid off, so why not do the same with Hutson for the role of assistant captain?

Of course, some will say that Hutson isn't vocal enough and that he seems too shy or reserved, but at the same time, it's through his performance on the ice that he leads the team.

We remember very well during the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he told his teammates before overtime in Game 3 that he was going to score the game-winning goal.

You know how that turned out.

In short, I think he's a very good choice, even though it would be a bold move to give him the “A” over guys like Josh Anderson or Cole Caufield.

Cowan adds, however, that if the leadership group consisting of Suzuki, Matheson, and Hutson were to become too low-key and not vocal enough, Caufield would be his next choice.

In a Nutshell

– Let's hope so.

Pugachyov needs to be playing regularly. Hopefully, he doesn't get shuttled back and forth between the KHL and the MHL this season. Full podcast on HabsCast YouTube: #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vWdC31kFrp — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 6, 2026

– Great start in Italy.

Rewind to the start of the race Gasly got off to a great start from his first pole position #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/hasvaKnTLC — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2026

– Our condolences.