The Zachary Bolduc Case: “Maybe a one-year contract would make sense”

Zachary Bolduc currently still does not have a contract for the upcoming season. And with the team's golf tournament set to take place in less than 10 days, time is running out to reach an agreement.

The golf tournament isn't a deadline in and of itself… but we agree that, for everyone's sake, it would be best to have this matter settled by then.

But in reality, one can't help but wonder what's holding up the negotiations. Whether it's money, the contract length, or some other factor, there's clearly something getting in the way.

And that's why Arpon Basu, during the most recent episode of the Basu & Godin Notebook, wondered whether a one-year contract might make sense to resolve this issue.

If there are more questions than answers about what the Quebec native might become (which will influence his next deal), a one-year contract would give everyone time to figure out the next steps.

Basu, in the podcast, speculates that the problem may stem from the fact that Bolduc would like to be paid for what he could become, while the Habs would prefer to pay him based on what he is today.

And if the team wants to sign him to a long-term deal based on that premise, it's understandable that Bolduc would want to bet a little more on his own potential. But again, that's just speculation.

We know Bolduc has what it takes to become an important supporting player (who can play in the top six) for the team. We haven't always seen that in 2025–26, but we've seen enough flashes (especially in the playoffs) to believe that this player exists.

But unlike other core players who've signed long-term deals, his case isn't quite as clear-cut. That might be why the situation is taking so long to resolve… and why a one-year contract—which would at least settle the issue for 2026–27 while both sides wait for more clarity—makes sense.

Quick Thoughts

– I like it. What about you?

– Hehe.

We all know a goalie with this kind of energy… : IG/jessicasheridann pic.twitter.com/A27cKkokrv — BarDown (@BarDown) September 5, 2026

– Interesting.

He can opt out of his contract at the end of the season. https://t.co/Qp5k80Kf1f https://t.co/rhUkNtYjjt — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 5, 2026

– Good question.