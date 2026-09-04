Gleb Pugachyov Is Not on Torpedo’s Roster for the Start of the Season

Raphael Simard
Gleb Pugachyov Is Not on Torpedo’s Roster for the Start of the Season
Credit: Capture d'écran | Twitter

The other day, Gleb Pugachyov took part in his KHL team's official photo.

My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois then wondered what lay ahead for the young man. Because the photo doesn't necessarily mean he had secured a spot on Torpedo's roster at all costs and/or that he would play in every game.

That could slow down his development.

Today, we have more answers. The Habs prospect isn't on the team's roster for the start of the season.

The club will kick off its season with four road games.

Again, this doesn't necessarily mean that Gleb will start the season anywhere other than the KHL, but let's just say it's not a good sign. A player agent said yesterday that Sergei Skvortsov and Pugachyov were going to get ice time with the big club this season.

If they're not going to play him anyway, he might as well get plenty of ice time in the MHL and/or the VHL, right? That's what Habs fans want, but the KHL isn't a development league. Teams don't care whether their 18- or 19-year-old players get to play or not; they know these players will eventually leave if they're NHL prospects.

Russian clubs want to put their best team on the ice, day in and day out, whether your name is Gleb Pugachyov, Ivan Demidov, or Jordan Weal.

As for the Canadiens prospect, he didn't exactly set the world on fire last year in the KHL or this season during training camp. So I'm not necessarily surprised to see him left out. But this shouldn't become a habit: I'm certain the Montreal organization wants to see him develop.

In 13 games last year with the Topredo, the winger tallied two goals and one assist.


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