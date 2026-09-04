Details on the Canadiens’ two new jerseys

In recent years, the Canadiens have had two alternate jerseys. Both times, they featured blue.

They looked better than the centennial pajama collection, let's be honest… but the Canadiens haven't exactly been successful when they've worn blue.

It got people talking.

We knew the Canadiens would be getting a new one this year. And now Max Lalonde from BPM Sports has revealed details about the CH's TWO new jerseys.

He talked about it in the opening minutes of today's show, with Gilbert Delorme and Ben Roger.

We knew a jersey was coming, but it makes sense that there will be two. After all, they'll need one for the away game in Winnipeg this October.

But what about the other one?

According to Lalonde, the Habs' jersey from the Hometown Remix collection (similar to baseball's City Connect) will have almost no red. It will be white with burgundy.

The embroidery on the sleeve will feature symbols of the city of Montreal. Similar details will be incorporated into the logo in the center of the Canadiens' jersey.

It will be worn six to eight times a year. It will debut in November in the NHL. And for the Habs, that will be on November 3, against the Winnipeg Jets (them again).

In November, Lalonde explained that both teams in a Hometown Remix game must wear their alternate jerseys (because yes, all 32 teams have one) during the same game. Since Winnipeg plays in blue and the Habs play in white, it works.

In the other months of the season, only one team at a time on the ice will wear its alternate jersey.

We can't wait to see the final result for all 32 teams. According to Lalonde, the Oilers and the Mammoth will be particularly worth the trip. And according to Gilbert and Ben, we can move on to other things, hehe.

Overtime

In hockey, all 32 NHL teams have jumped on board. It's not like in baseball, where the Yankees and the A's (who aren't affiliated with any city while they wait to move to Vegas) don't have City Connect.

Would you have liked to see the Habs follow the Yankees' lead and forgo a special uniform, in the name of tradition?