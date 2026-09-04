23 players invited to the Canadiens’ rookie camp

Raphael Simard
23 players invited to the Canadiens’ rookie camp
Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The season is fast approaching.

Before we get to see the team's veterans and stars in action, there will be rookie camp.

This season, the camp will take place from September 11 to 15. The Canadiens have confirmed the 23 players (13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders) who will participate this year.

There won't be any big names, but players like Tyler Thorpe, Luke Mittlestadt, and Owen Protz will be there. Ten of the 23 players were drafted by the team, including four in the most recent draft.

The rest of the forward and defenseman roster will consist of Dillan Bentley, Alexander Donovan, Kody Deupuis, Aleksandr Legkov, Braydon McCallum, Josh Nadeau, Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel, Thomas Rousseau, Wesley Royston, Parker Trottier, Alexey Vlasov, Braidy Wassilyn, Jean-Samuel Daigneault, Aiden Dubinsky, Brayden Klimpke, Andrew MacNiel, and Kale McCallum.

(Credit: Canadiens)

In goal, former Gatineau Olympiques and University of Ottawa player Francesco Lapenna will make his debut.

Two of the team's prospects in goal, Arseni Radkov and Mikus Vecvanags, will also be in action.

(Credit: Canadiens)

Don't set your expectations too high for this camp: none of these players will start the season in Montreal.

This camp is much more about assessing where various prospects stand in their development. These players will have the opportunity to face off against prospects from the Jets and Senators on September 12 and 13 at the Slush Puppie Center in Gatineau.


In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

– Connor Hellebuyck in San Jose?

– Not ideal.

– Oh, really?

– Cool.

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