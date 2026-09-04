23 players invited to the Canadiens’ rookie camp

The season is fast approaching.

Before we get to see the team's veterans and stars in action, there will be rookie camp.

This season, the camp will take place from September 11 to 15. The Canadiens have confirmed the 23 players (13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders) who will participate this year.

The Canadiens' Rookie Camp begins on September 11 Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/qIy3gVxwyH — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 4, 2026

There won't be any big names, but players like Tyler Thorpe, Luke Mittlestadt, and Owen Protz will be there. Ten of the 23 players were drafted by the team, including four in the most recent draft.

The rest of the forward and defenseman roster will consist of Dillan Bentley, Alexander Donovan, Kody Deupuis, Aleksandr Legkov, Braydon McCallum, Josh Nadeau, Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel, Thomas Rousseau, Wesley Royston, Parker Trottier, Alexey Vlasov, Braidy Wassilyn, Jean-Samuel Daigneault, Aiden Dubinsky, Brayden Klimpke, Andrew MacNiel, and Kale McCallum.

In goal, former Gatineau Olympiques and University of Ottawa player Francesco Lapenna will make his debut.

Two of the team's prospects in goal, Arseni Radkov and Mikus Vecvanags, will also be in action.

Don't set your expectations too high for this camp: none of these players will start the season in Montreal.

This camp is much more about assessing where various prospects stand in their development. These players will have the opportunity to face off against prospects from the Jets and Senators on September 12 and 13 at the Slush Puppie Center in Gatineau.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Philippe Eullaffroy wrapped up his media session this morning with two intriguing answers to questions from my colleagues in attendance. #CFMTL 1. How do you decide which goaltender to put in the game? “To be as strong as possible on the ice.” Can't wait for… pic.twitter.com/O1b73d41QT — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 4, 2026

– Connor Hellebuyck in San Jose?

Anthony Di Marco: On Connor Hellebuyck: I had speculated that the Sharks might be a possible destination…but as one Eastern Conference executive mentioned to DFO, it's a trade that's probably unnecessary for GM Mike Grier – Daily Faceoff (9/1) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 4, 2026

– Not ideal.

Free Puck | Still no GM in Detroit… https://t.co/z72EHedh4X — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 4, 2026

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman on Adam Fantilli: “I hadn't heard much except that there was a gap. I think there was a ‘before Carlsson' and an ‘after Carlsson' price point for Fantilli. And for what Fantilli is looking for—which would be the Carlsson price—I don't think Columbus has gotten there yet.” #CBJ — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) September 4, 2026

– Cool.