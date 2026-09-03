Aaron Ward would like to see Alex Newhook with an “A”

With Brendan Gallagher's departure, a spot is now open on the Canadiens' leadership group.

Nick Suzuki obviously wears the “C,” and Mike Matheson already has an “A.” Now it remains to be seen who should round out the group.

Aaron Ward threw out a rather surprising name on TSN 690: Alex Newhook.

Listen: Ward: I'd look at Newhook as an Assistant Captain for Montreal https://t.co/wenVu3OWMK — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 3, 2026

I have to admit, he's not the first player I would have thought of.

Josh Anderson seems like a much more natural candidate given his experience and influence in the locker room. Philip Danault could also be in the running. Among the younger players, Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky are certainly options for the future.

But the more you look at Newhook's profile, the more Ward's idea makes sense.

Ward particularly likes his versatility, his play on the penalty kill, and his willingness to do the little things to help his team. Above all, he sees a player capable of putting the team before his own success.

It's not spectacular. But that's exactly the point—an assistant captain doesn't need to be.

Newhook also earned a lot of respect in my eyes during the last playoffs.

When the Habs needed someone to step up, he did. Newhook scored the game-winning goal in both Game 7s during last spring's playoffs. Two games where the season was on the line. Two times when Newhook came through.

Obviously, that doesn't automatically earn him a letter on his jersey, but it still says a lot.

Personally, Anderson would still be my first choice.

Ward, however, floated another possibility: one player could wear it on the road and another at home.

I'm much less in favor of that idea.

When it comes to identifying the official leaders in the locker room, I'd rather see the same group wear the letters night after night. Besides, a player doesn't need an “A” on his jersey to show leadership.

I'd also be patient with Hutson and Slafkovsky. They'll have plenty of time to take on more responsibilities. Ward, too, prefers to avoid putting that pressure on them for now.

And as for Kaiden Guhle, he has everything it takes to earn that title. But, in my opinion, he's in the infirmary too often.

Ultimately, Newhook remains a choice I probably would never have considered, and his candidacy is much more credible than it seems.

Quick Thoughts

– Why not.

In a game featuring former Canadiens | Retired Carey Price could play as a forward https://t.co/YY25Xf7zcr — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 4, 2026

– A big game awaits the Alouettes.

After the loss to the Blue Bombers | “We want to show our fans what we're made of”—Alexandre Gagné https://t.co/oGTqxqZ5tj — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 4, 2026

– How will the crowd react?