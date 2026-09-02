Robert Thomas: The ultimate proof that the Blues don’t want to trade him

There have been rumors surrounding Robert Thomas for quite some time.

We know the Blues have received quite a few calls about the center in recent months, which is to be expected given the club's position looking ahead to the coming years in the NHL.

The Ontario native is a valuable player…

The Blues have always refused to trade him. But despite that, doubts remained, since the new GM has the freedom to be tempted and seriously consider a trade.

But now…

Since the Blues just named him team captain, it seems the chances of him being traded have gone from slim to really, really slim.

You don't name a guy captain if you plan to trade him, after all. Right?

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That wouldn't stop him from being traded anyway, but let's just say the Blues would look foolish doing so right after giving him that vote of confidence.

In fact, you could even argue that he was named captain specifically to send a message.

The road ahead doesn't look easy for the St. Louis team, but at least Thomas will be there for the next five years, earning $8.125 million per season through 2031.

He also holds a no-trade clause, which undoubtedly played a role in the decision.

Thomas won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with St. Louis and has been with the team since 2018. He's a former first-round draft pick of the club and has been instrumental in the team's success. Building his confidence was the right move.

It's worth noting that Colton Parayko, Philip Broberg, Jake Neighbours, and Dylan Holloway will serve as his assistants.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

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– Makes sense.

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– What do you think?

Is Gonzo completely off his game? pic.twitter.com/EkgxUqOMcq — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 2, 2026

– That makes sense.