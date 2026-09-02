Kirill Marchenko in Montreal: “There’s a good chance it will happen”

Since the start of the offseason, there has been speculation about whether Kirill Marchenko will be traded.

It's clear that the more time passes, the more it works against the Blue Jackets. After all, if Kent Hughes didn't want to trade Michael Hage in June, why would he say yes now?

I'm using the Habs as an example, but you get my point.

That said, the more time passes, the more the Blue Jackets are losing leverage. Because time is currently working against his current team, not against the other teams…

Is that why Don Waddell, the Blue Jackets' GM, has left the door open to the possibility of Marchenko—at the right price—leaving soon? Maybe, yes.

He certainly didn't say that just for the sake of it, after spending the offseason insisting that the Russian wasn't going anywhere.

On that note, Tony Marinaro and Jimmy Murphy (on the Sick Podcast, in last night's episode) clearly believe there's no smoke without fire in this situation.

Marinaro, who took the time to point out that Kirill Marchenko and Ivan Demidov had a good relationship, also mentioned that Dan Milstein (Marchenko's agent) and the Canadiens' front office got along well.

Ivan Demidov, Alexandre Texier, Gleb Pugachyov, Alexander Zharovsky: these are just a few of the names linking the Habs and the agent.

Marinaro added that he thinks the Habs will try to bring him to the city… and that he believes there's a real chance it could happen. And Murphy agreed.

Of course, that doesn't mean it's going to happen tomorrow morning. But right now, the Canadiens' chances are better than they were at the draft, for example.

Ultimately, not only might Marchenko decide not to sign a multi-year deal with the Blue Jackets, but he'll also be in a position to influence where he ends up.

And from what we understand, that can't hurt the Canadiens.

In a nutshell

– Again?

– Makes sense.

– Official.

Confirmed: Charles-Émile Brunet will finish the 2026 season in St. Louis (alongside Yoann Damet and David Sauvry). Reports suggest a loan through December with a highly likely buyout option. Brunet should be able to get more ice time in St. Louis, which had… https://t.co/U4VKFVRYUR — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 2, 2026

– Oh.

Prime will broadcast even more

NHL

games, becoming the broadcaster for regional games of six teams that no longer had a local broadcaster. https://t.co/ZdagAcwH7b — Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) September 2, 2026

– When will a contract be signed?