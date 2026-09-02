Evander Kane: Now It’s Patrick Marleau’s Wife’s Turn to Take a Swipe at Him

Things are really hitting the fan in San Jose.

A loose translation of “the shit hits the fan,” by the way.

What? What's going on with the Sharks' lineup? Nothing!

A few days ago, a former teammate of Evander Kane's (2020–21) named Kurtis Gabriel kicked things off by openly stating that the guys in the locker room had had enough of Kane.

Evander Kane later mentioned on X that he would one day make up his mind and share “his truth,” and that when that day comes, he'll have evidence and facts to back up his claims.

But that was as far as it went.

However, Gabriel quickly returned to the fray by sharing a message he received from Christina Marleau, Patrick Marleau's wife and mother of the couple's four children. Basically, Christina Marleau states that her husband wouldn't allow their children to enter the Sharks' locker room when Evander Kane was there. She also mentions that she's helping Anna Kane, who took Evander Kane to court.

The wildest “receipt” yet for me @evanderkane Mrs. Longevity, Mrs. Iron Man, Mrs. Class Act herself… Mrs. Marleau, everyone This message was FULLY approved by Christina Marleau for posting pic.twitter.com/dAFQnZBzgn — Kurtis Gabriel (@kurtisgabriel_) September 1, 2026

Evander Kane took the time to respond to these allegations by sharing evidence showing that the Marleaus appreciated Evander Kane in February 2021—more than three years after Kane arrived in San Jose.

“Strong disgust”? That's an interesting way to describe someone who had no problem reaching out to me when he needed help with your son's school project. I graciously obliged, and your husband was appreciative enough to send me a very nice thank-you note afterward. So either his… pic.twitter.com/gZ9n4lWEtw — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) September 2, 2026

Were the Marleaus being hypocritical? Patrick Marleau, unlike Evander Kane, has a top-notch reputation in the hockey world.

Did something happen between February 2021 and the end of Marleau's career in April of that same year? We don't know.

One thing is certain: on the one hand, there's a lot of smoke surrounding Evander Kane, and there's rarely smoke without fire… but on the other hand, we have to admit that Evander Kane came forward with evidence and facts in his rebuttal last night.

Evander Kane has been a free agent since July 1, and it's no coincidence that no one has linked him to the Canadiens since the start of the summer. It won't happen.

Culture is (very) important to management, the coaching staff, and the players.