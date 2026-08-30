VIDEO: Logan Cooley Involved in a Brawl During a Summer Game

NHL players generally use the summer to take a break, train, and quietly prepare for the upcoming season.

Logan Cooley, however, keeps playing.

And let's just say his last game turned out to be a lot more intense than your average August hockey game.

The Utah Mammoth forward found himself in the middle of an altercation during a game in the IC Hockey 3v3 Elite League, a summer league played in the Pittsburgh area.

In the footage, Cooley first gets into a scuffle with Artem Kulakov. They start shoving, tempers flare, and Peter Laviolette III steps in to defend Cooley.

That's when things really escalate.

Kulakov and Laviolette drop their gloves and start fighting, while Cooley eventually steps back.

Not exactly the kind of scene you'd expect to see in a 3-on-3 summer league.

The two men who ultimately settled their score have, in fact, played in the ECHL.

Cooley, of course, plays in a different league.

At 22, he's already one of the faces of the Mammoth. His massive eight-year, $80 million contract takes effect this season, which pretty much shows how much the organization is banking on him for the coming years.

In other words, it's best to avoid unnecessary injuries in August.

One can imagine that the Mammoth's management wasn't exactly thrilled to see him right in the middle of that scuffle.

But we shouldn't make a big deal out of it either.

The IC Hockey 3v3 Elite League allows many professional players to keep playing during the summer in a much less serious setting than the NHL. Vincent Trocheck and Kris Letang are among the NHL players who participated this summer.

Some players therefore prefer games to mere practices to stay in the groove during the offseason.

Cooley is clearly one of them.

But when you have an $80 million contract, the goal is probably just to get some ice time, stay in shape, and have fun.

Not to find yourself in the middle of a fight with two ECHL guys.

Fortunately for the Mammoth, Cooley finally let the other two players finish what he had started.

In a nutshell

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