The Packers trade their quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have decided to shake up their quarterback situation by acquiring Kyle McCord from the Green Bay Packers. The trade, finalized on Sunday, gives Miami a new backup behind its starting quarterback, Malik Willis.

In exchange for McCord, the Dolphins sent the Packers a sixth-round pick in 2028. That pick was the very one Miami had just acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in another trade involving quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Miami had, in fact, sent Ewers to Jacksonville on Saturday. The Dolphins therefore quickly reinvested the pick they received in that trade to acquire McCord.

This trade also marks a first between the general managers of the two organizations. Brian Gutekunst of the Packers and Jon-Eric Sullivan, Miami's GM, previously worked together in Green Bay, with Sullivan notably having been considered a protégé of Gutekunst.

Kyle McCord impresses during the preseason

McCord had joined the Packers in January after spending the 2025 season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. Philadelphia had selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 draft.

In Green Bay, McCord had to compete with Jordan Love and veteran Tyrod Taylor for a spot in the quarterback rotation. However, he used the preseason to prove that he deserved a real chance in the NFL.

In the Packers' final preseason game on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals, McCord played the entire game. Notably, he threw four touchdown passes without an interception, including a 10-yard pass to Kisean Johnson in the final seconds, helping Green Bay secure a dramatic 42-38 victory.

Head coach Matt LaFleur praised the composure and confidence shown by his young quarterback.

McCord had started training camp splitting third- and fourth-string reps with Kyron Drones. However, after a solid performance against the Steelers in the first preseason game, Green Bay released Drones and entrusted McCord with the role of third-string quarterback behind Love and Taylor.

Despite this progress, the Packers ultimately decided to trade McCord rather than risk losing him in the waiver wire.

In Miami, McCord is now the primary backup to Malik Willis. The Dolphins also released Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski on Sunday. The team may attempt to re-sign Gronowski to its practice squad if he clears waivers.

This move could therefore represent a great opportunity for McCord to continue his development and, eventually, move closer to a more prominent role in the NFL.

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