Amazon Prime Is Looking for a Quebecer, and New Programming on BPM Sports

As we already know, Amazon Prime will broadcast a few games on Wednesdays during the 2026–2027 season.

About 20 games will be broadcast, and the media outlet is reportedly looking for a Quebec-based commentator to describe these games.

That's what my colleague Maxime Truman reported today.

From what I'm hearing, Amazon Prime Video is currently—and seriously—evaluating a few Quebec candidates to provide French commentary for the NHL national games that will air on its platform on Wednesdays. There should be 21 Wednesdays of hockey, and they're looking for THE… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 30, 2026

It will be interesting to see who becomes the next French-language commentator.

We can already rule out Pierre Houde, Félix Séguin, and Martin McGuire, who already have permanent positions with RDS, TVA Sports, and 98.5 Sports.

The Canadiens don't always play on Wednesdays, but for the days they do, I have a few ideas in mind. Sébastien Goulet of TVA Sports, Anthony Marcotte of BPM Sports, and Jasmin Leroux of RDS are the first three (Quebec) names that come to mind.

All three have already had a foot in the door. Marcotte used to call Rocket games; Goulet covers several games for TVA Sports and has already filled in for Séguin during a Canadiens game.

As for Leroux, he may be the least well-known as a play-by-play announcer, but his rise in the media has been meteoric, and he's very versatile, covering just about every sport. He was just named the Senators' play-by-play announcer for RDS. Could he also be hired by Amazon Prime Video?

Stay tuned.

New Programming at BPM Sports

There have been some changes at BPM Sports today.

First, Christelle Poirier was named the station's general manager. Next, Renaud Lavoie confirmed his return to BPM Sports.

Max revealed the station's new lineup on his X account throughout the week.

Here it is:

I'm not sure if this has been announced yet, but here's what BPM Sports' regular schedule will look like starting tomorrow: 1⃣ 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Anthony Marcotte, Anthony Désaulniers, and Hugo Raiche. Regular guests: Renaud Lavoie and Gilbert Delorme. 2⃣ 10 a.m. to noon: Max Lalonde,… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 30, 2026

The morning slot will once again be hosted by Anthony Marcotte and Anthony Désaulniers. Hugo Raiche will join the team, replacing Gilbert Delorme on a full-time basis. Starting at 7 a.m., Renaud Lavoie will be one of the guests.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Delorme will be back, but this time with Max Lalonde and Ben Roger. Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) and Bruno Gervais (RDS) will be the guests.

We'll keep going.

From noon to 2 p.m., Gonzo and Georges will be back, and from time to time, Max will be a guest alongside Olivier Brett and Éric Fichaud. Expect plenty of soccer coverage during those hours.

From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Greg Lanctôt will be joined by FX Bénard and my former colleague Olivier Paiement. Some big names will be there as guests: Laraque, Marcotte, Marco D'Amico, Fichaud, and Kevin Raphaël.

Finally, we'll wrap up the day—except on Fridays—with Oli and FX, two young hosts who are making a big splash in the industry. D'Amico will join them from time to time.

Oli will also be on the air Sunday mornings.

In a Nutshell

– NFL bombshell.

He's back: Rams star Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement and returning to the Rams on a one-year, $20M deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $30M, per @rapsheet and me. After two seasons away, Donald will now join forces with Myles Garrett, giving the… pic.twitter.com/LO2SoKHFwG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

– No Jacobs, no Parsons for Green Bay…

A major loss for the Packers. pic.twitter.com/JpLFih64yj — RDS (@RDSca) August 30, 2026

– Three big wins.

BRING OUT THE BROOMS THE BLUE JAYS SWEEP THE MARINERS pic.twitter.com/JNkKMhWDk6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 30, 2026

– He definitely earned it.

Are we back in 2014? Details here https://t.co/QMK1rpk13R — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 30, 2026

– One to watch.