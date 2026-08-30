Aaron Donald breaks the bank in Los Angeles

The NFL world has just received some news that is nothing short of spectacular. Aaron Donald has reportedly decided to come out of retirement to make a return to the field, according to reports on Sunday by Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

After spending the last two seasons away from the game, the former defensive star is reportedly set to rejoin the organization that saw him become one of the most dominant players of his generation.

Donald has reportedly signed a one-season deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The contract could earn him up to $30 million, including $20 million in guaranteed or contracted pay, while performance bonuses could significantly boost his earnings.

This decision marks a major change for the defensive lineman, who had announced his retirement in 2024 after an exceptional career with the Rams.

During his time in the NFL, Donald has established himself as one of the best defensive players in league history. His power, speed, and ability to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks have made him a true force to be reckoned with in the middle of the defensive line.

Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett Reunited with the Rams?

Donald's return could also give the Los Angeles defense a whole new dimension.

The Rams could indeed field a particularly impressive pairing with Myles Garrett, allowing the team to bring together two players considered among the best defensive linemen of their generation.

Garrett is also recognized as one of the most formidable defensive players in the NFL. Having both stars on the field at the same time could create serious problems for opposing offensive lines.

For the Rams, Aaron Donald's return therefore represents much more than just an addition to the roster. The organization is reacquiring a player who knows its culture and system inside and out, while adding considerable experience to a defense that could become one of the toughest to face.

However, it remains to be seen in what physical condition Donald will be when he returns after a two-year absence. At 35, the veteran will have to prove that he can still perform at the highest level after this long hiatus.

If his return goes as planned, football fans could still be in for one of the most fascinating comebacks of recent years.

Aaron Donald appears ready to write a new chapter in his legendary career with the Rams.

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