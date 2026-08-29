Juraj Slafkovsky could benefit the most from being named assistant captain

Brendan Gallagher's departure for Vancouver leaves an assistant captain position open in Montreal.

Two candidates are being considered to wear an “A” on their jerseys and support Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson next season.

They are Josh Anderson, a respected veteran who has already filled this role in Gallagher's absence, and Lane Hutson, one of the team's rising stars who is increasingly establishing himself as a leader among the Habs' young core.

Personally, I'd go with Hutson, particularly because he's expected to be with the team for at least the next eight seasons and because it's also time for the team's young players to assert their leadership on the ice and in the locker room.

However, if the Canadiens decide to name a younger player as assistant captain, Grant McCagg suggests Juraj Slafkovsky for the role instead.

As McCagg explains, Slaf not only had his best season in terms of offensive production with 73 points—including 30 goals—in 82 games, but he also established himself as a leader when he found himself on the second line with Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen.

The Slovakian quickly established himself as the “big brother” of the Kid Line alongside the two rookies, and receiving the “A” could help him take the next step as both a player and a leader.

Although he is only 22 years old, the power forward is already set to begin his fifth season in Montreal.

By confirming his place among the team's young leaders, the Habs would show Slafkovsky that his work is recognized and appreciated, which could be beneficial for him.

For his part, his passion and pride could push Slaf—who isn't afraid of a physical challenge—to take his physical play to the next level and assert himself even more as a protector for his teammates.

And why not Hutson?

According to McCagg, simply because the defenseman doesn't need the “A” to become an NHL superstar, whereas a nomination could help a player like Slafkovsky take his game to the next level.

In short, we should have an answer to this question by the start of next season.

In a Nutshell

– Only 31 days to go.

31 days until Habs hockey is back. Here's the always cool, calm, and collected Carey Price showing some emotion during the 2021 NHL playoffs. pic.twitter.com/FyTODypW77 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 29, 2026

– A first for the Roses.

The magic of the Roses takes over Saputo Stadium https://t.co/HmCfojNmrl — La Presse (@LP_LaPresse) August 29, 2026

– A warm welcome for Emma Maltais.

Emma Maltais is already thrilled by the Victoire fanshttps://t.co/zA55SM59AH — RDS (@RDSca) August 29, 2026

– The Jays honor Buck Martinez.

Buck Martinez: Blue Jays EXCELLENCE pic.twitter.com/K0HryVCGKJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 29, 2026

MIC DROP pic.twitter.com/aIQUYlzOGR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 29, 2026

– Gold for Canada.