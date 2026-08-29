It’s now official for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the verge of an unexpected return to the NFL. After participating in the New York Giants' training camp with something to prove, the spectacular wide receiver reportedly made a strong enough impression on new head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh didn't hesitate to acknowledge the progress Beckham has made in recent weeks.

“He's done enough to earn a spot on an NFL team—that's for sure,” the coach said, according to comments reported by ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The veteran finished the Giants' final preseason game with three receptions for 53 yards in a 23-6 victory over the New York Jets.

His performance could have been even more impressive.

On a deep pass from Jameis Winston, Beckham had completely shaken off his defender with a route that reminded everyone of the explosive player he was in his prime. He found himself completely open, but the pass was slightly too long, and OBJ was unable to complete the catch despite a spectacular diving attempt.

That play nevertheless demonstrated that he can still pose a threat to opposing defenses.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to prove he still has what it takes to play football

Beckham had agreed to return to New York knowing that no spot was guaranteed for him. After catching just nine passes with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and missing the entire 2025 season, the wide receiver had to convince the Giants that he could still contribute.

The 33-year-old says he gave it his all during training camp and is grateful for this opportunity.

Beckham also addressed the difficult years at the end of his career, noting in particular that he had struggled with mental health issues. He says, however, that he now feels privileged to have another chance in the NFL.

The veteran still boasts an impressive resume. Since joining the NFL, he has racked up 575 receptions, 7,987 yards, and 59 touchdowns.

His breakout rookie season remains memorable. In 2014, despite playing in only 12 games, Beckham won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after racking up 91 receptions, 1,305 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

The final decision now rests with the Giants. But if John Harbaugh's comments are any indication, Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have done enough to extend his NFL career.

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