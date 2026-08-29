Alexander Zharovsky earned a point in the final preseason game

Yesterday, two prospects from the Montreal Canadiens saw action in preseason play.

Alexander Zharovsky and Gleb Pugachyov played their final preseason game in the KHL.

Vinzenz Rohrer also played a preseason game in Switzerland and performed very well.

What stands out the most, aside from the assists recorded by Rohrer and Zharovsky in their respective games, is the fact that Pugachyov was playing on the second line.

Here are highlights of Zharovsky's and Rohrer's assists:

Alex Zharovsky and Vinny Rohrer picked up assists today. Gleb Pugachyov played on the second line for Torpedo in the KHL but didn't record any points despite his linemate scoring two. #GoHabsGo #HabsCast pic.twitter.com/yb9916da1R — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 29, 2026

Zharovsky has made even more spectacular plays than this one, but as they say, it's the result that counts.

As for Rohrer, he intercepted a breakout pass from the opposing team that ultimately led to a goal for his team. It was a crucial goal midway through the third period that broke the tie. The goal was scored by Raphael Diaz, a former Habs player.

Rohrer, as we learned earlier this month, signed a three-year contract with EV Zug. It's worth noting that he played for the Zurich Lions during his time in Switzerland.

He is expected to play a key role with Zug.

Many Habs fans are wondering what Pugachyov's role will look like this season. His contract allows the club to have him play in the KHL, the VHL (farm team), or the MHL (junior league).

There had been talk that he would be shuttling back and forth between the three leagues a lot this season, but yesterday, during Torpedo's final preseason game, Gleb was used on the second line.

It's very interesting to see his coach put his trust in him in the final preseason game. It seemed like the coach wanted to see how he'd look playing on a top-6 line with the main team, and that's a great show of confidence.

Even though he didn't record any points in that game, his linemate (Daniil Seroukh) still scored two goals in the game, which ended in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dynamo Moscow (which, by the way, has Jordan Weal on its roster).

In short, the CH prospects shone, and we saw Pugachyov get a real chance in the top-six, which is very encouraging for the future. Let's see if he can secure a regular role with the club in the KHL.

In a nutshell

– Indeed.

Elliotte Friedman: On Erik Karlsson's future with the Penguins: “This is the last year of his contract; if Pittsburgh has another good year…and Karlsson plays like he did, I don't know that I see him getting traded” – 32 Thoughts (8/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 30, 2026

– That's a possibility.

.@Ken_Campbell27's 10 things to watch for the 2026–27 season. Could Ovi and Sid ride off into the sunset together? https://t.co/FFnRe6n8af — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 29, 2026

– Kevin Korchinski has extended his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks for two more seasons.

– Unbelievable, really.

Hockey salaries still aren't quite up to par Details here https://t.co/RVhjezR7N0 pic.twitter.com/Cpin81wnRT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 29, 2026

– There's a third Ruck brother (age 15), and the three brothers combined forces to score a goal at the Medicine Hat Tigers' training camp.

Liam Markus Landon The three Ruck brothers combined for a goal at the Medicine Hat Tigers training camp! ( : @tigershockey) pic.twitter.com/lD4qfdxrim — NHL (@NHL) August 29, 2026

– Read more.