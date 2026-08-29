A very special night for Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had a night in Miami that was unusual, to say the least. Five months after being released by the Dolphins, the quarterback returned to Hard Rock Stadium—but this time in an Atlanta Falcons uniform.

Despite a hostile reception from some of the fans, Tagovailoa tried to put his emotions aside. His main goal was to use this game to prove that he can become the Falcons' starting quarterback.

Atlanta ultimately won the preseason game 17–12 against Miami. Tagovailoa participated in three offensive drives and completed eight of his nine passes for 95 yards.

The quarterback got off to a strong start. Notably, he orchestrated a 60-yard drive that ended in the end zone thanks to a three-yard run by Brian Robinson Jr.

Tagovailoa did, however, face a rough patch in the first quarter when he fumbled the ball. Despite this mistake, his overall performance allowed him to make a positive impression in the battle for the starting job.

The return to Miami obviously held special significance for a player who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dolphins. In fact, the fans in the stadium did not give him a warm welcome when he took the field.

Tua Tagovailoa Is Focused on Earning His Spot in Atlanta

Rather than focusing on the fans' reactions or his past with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa says he wanted to stay focused on his work with his new team.

He acknowledged that he felt a range of emotions upon returning to the stadium, but that his priority was to lead the offense and help the Falcons score points.

After the game, the quarterback also spoke respectfully about Miami. Despite his departure, he says he still has a lot of affection for the city.

Tagovailoa particularly enjoyed seeing several former teammates again and chatting with them after the game.

This game was therefore much more than just a preseason game for Tua Tagovailoa. It was also his first opportunity to show the Falcons that he can be the solution at the quarterback position.

With a performance of 8 completions out of 9 passes for 95 yards, he certainly gave Atlanta another reason to keep a close eye on how this competition unfolds.

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