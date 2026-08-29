A player from La Pocatière will make his NCAA debut

A new challenge begins for Samuel Adjin. After leaving Quebec to continue his development in the United States, the offensive lineman from La Pocatière is about to experience a major milestone in his young career.

On Saturday, Adjin will play his first NCAA game with the Eastern Michigan Eagles, who will host the Sacramento State Hornets. After several weeks spent training and adjusting to his new environment, the Quebec native says he's ready to make the most of every opportunity.

Even though he's joining a new program, Adjin prefers to adopt the mindset of a player who must always be ready to contribute, as he mentioned in an interview with TVA CIMT/CHAU.

“In my mind, I'm a rookie. I'll always be ready to step onto the field,” he explains.

The change in level is significant, however. Since arriving at Eastern Michigan, the player from La Pocatière has had to adjust to a much faster and more physical style of football than what he was used to in Quebec.

Every practice is therefore an opportunity to learn and improve.

“I'm learning new things every day. The pace of the game is much faster and much more intense than what I experienced in Quebec. It's truly a new chapter.”

One of Adjin's strengths could very well be his versatility. Since the start of the summer, he's been working at several positions on the offensive line, including guard, lineman, and center.

This preparation could prove particularly useful during the season, since injuries can quickly change a team's plans.

Samuel Adjin is already preparing for the big games

The offensive line coach also asks his players to carefully study opposing defenses so they can react quickly to different formations and game situations.

The schedule will also offer the Quebec native an exceptional experience. On September 19, Eastern Michigan will travel to Wisconsin to face the Badgers at the legendary Camp Randall Stadium, in front of a crowd of more than 75,000 spectators.

Adjin already knows this game will be special, but he prefers to stay focused on the present and take it one week at a time.

Despite this new American adventure, the player hasn't forgotten his roots. Over the summer, he returned to La Pocatière to visit the Phénix players.

It's a way for him to stay connected to the community that helped him develop, as he now prepares to write a new chapter in his college football journey.

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