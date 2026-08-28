Stop comparing Lane Hutson to Cale Makar

Raphael Simard
Stop comparing Lane Hutson to Cale Makar
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Cale Makar signed a massive contract a few hours ago.

$20.4 million… per year… for eight years.

It's the most lucrative contract in history.

Ever since the signing, people haven't stopped praising Kent Hughes for the deal he offered Lane Hutson.

It's true that it's a job well done, but…

But Hutson isn't Makar: stop with the comparisons.

The two defensemen have had very different career trajectories and aren't at the same stage in their development. Hutson is an excellent defenseman, has won the Calder Trophy, and has had a season where he averaged at least one point per game.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Avalanche defenseman has a Calder, a Conn Smythe, a Stanley Cup, two Norris Trophies, an Olympic silver medal, and a gold medal at the Four Nations Tournament. He's a winner—and that's not even counting his college career.

The “non-comparison” doesn't end there.

Hutson signed his $8.85 million contract after one full season in the NHL, while Makar signed for $20.4 million after seven full seasons in the Bettman league. One was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) and the other an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Let's compare apples to apples: Hutson isn't in the same league as Makar. Quinn Hughes is, though, and he might be signing soon…


In a Nutshell

– Listen to this on Kirby Dach.

 

– Note.

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