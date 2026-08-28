Stop comparing Lane Hutson to Cale Makar

Cale Makar signed a massive contract a few hours ago.

$20.4 million… per year… for eight years.

It's the most lucrative contract in history.

Cale Makar is breaking the bank in Denver!!! This is, by far, the biggest contract ever signed in the league's history! pic.twitter.com/KlOBpImGB2 — RDS (@RDSca) August 28, 2026

Ever since the signing, people haven't stopped praising Kent Hughes for the deal he offered Lane Hutson.

It's true that it's a job well done, but…

Cale Makar: 8 x $20,400,000 Lane Hutson: 8 x $8,850,000 Exclusive photo of the Bell Centre's facade. pic.twitter.com/NmM3TMNeiP — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) August 28, 2026

But Hutson isn't Makar: stop with the comparisons.

The two defensemen have had very different career trajectories and aren't at the same stage in their development. Hutson is an excellent defenseman, has won the Calder Trophy, and has had a season where he averaged at least one point per game.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Avalanche defenseman has a Calder, a Conn Smythe, a Stanley Cup, two Norris Trophies, an Olympic silver medal, and a gold medal at the Four Nations Tournament. He's a winner—and that's not even counting his college career.

Cale Makar is a once-in-a-generation talent: NCAA

2017–18 | 19 years old

— 5g | 16a | 21pts in 34

games• World Juniors Gold Medalist

• World Juniors All-Star Team 2018–19 | 20 years old

— 16 goals | 33 assists | 49 points in 41

games• NCAA Hobey Baker Award winner • NCAA Hockey East Player of… pic.twitter.com/DHlImp7hbP — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) August 28, 2026

The “non-comparison” doesn't end there.

Hutson signed his $8.85 million contract after one full season in the NHL, while Makar signed for $20.4 million after seven full seasons in the Bettman league. One was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) and the other an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Let's compare apples to apples: Hutson isn't in the same league as Makar. Quinn Hughes is, though, and he might be signing soon…

In a Nutshell

– Listen to this on Kirby Dach.

We spoke with Adam Kimelman of NHL.com to get his take on the #Habs. As expected, he was bullish. FULL @TSN690 SEGMENT: https://t.co/u6ipop55PS pic.twitter.com/SzQBtqWo4o — Matthew Ross (@MatthewEvolves) August 28, 2026

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– Note.