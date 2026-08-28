Kent Hughes’ Next Challenge

Unless proven otherwise, the Canadiens will start the upcoming season with essentially the same lineup as the one we saw in the most recent playoffs.

In Nick Suzuki's view, that's good news.

We can all agree that it's not the end of the world, but we also agree that the Montreal Canadiens fell short of their offseason goals.

So what's next? Ideally, it would be a trade.

But in the long run, the Canadiens can't always rely solely on trades to improve their team. After all, many teams are looking to make moves right now, which affects prices.

Jeff Marek discussed the Canadiens on his podcast. And in his view, the next challenge for Kent Hughes (who's been doing a good job since 2022) will be this: Can he sign a big free agent despite Quebec's income tax?

That's a good question.

Obviously, Montreal has always been a destination that free agents have looked down on. The Habs have mostly been used as a fallback option in these situations.

But Marek's take is this: How promising is the Habs' future to convince a top-tier free agent to come settle in the city?

It's clear that this would help the club in the medium term. No one is saying otherwise.

That said, in an NHL where players are signing contracts at increasingly younger ages (which means the quality of talent on the UFA market sometimes leaves something to be desired), relying on free agents isn't necessarily the solution.

But we agree on the fundamentals: if the Habs could use their ample salary cap space to attract a star without having to give up prospects, that would be ideal.

That said, that's only for next year—at best. In the short term, it's not a solution.

In Brief

– News from Brossard.

Doby is practicing for the upcoming skills competition at the All-Star Game 🤪@DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/AlaZqtmuTs — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) August 28, 2026

A great scene this morning in Brossard as Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, and David Reinbacher had some fun together before practice began. 🏒😊@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #Hutson #Reinbacher pic.twitter.com/PYI1rsCkmu — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) August 28, 2026

Alex Newhook, Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, David Reinbacher, Josh Anderson, Filip Mesar, Jayden Struble, Jakub Dobes, and Kaapo Kahkonen are on the ice in Brossard this morning. Nice little group. And there will be even more Habs players in the coming days. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/GCrc7Ule4C — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) August 28, 2026

– Wow.

Right in the middle of summer in Brossard: no problem! The young fans are here to cheer on their idols 💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/nmblUYDR5g — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 28, 2026

– Note:

⚽️ Brayan Ceballos will not play in the match against Inter Miami. He is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards. However, he'll be traveling with the #CFMTL since the team is heading directly to Vancouver on Sunday, without returning to Montreal. pic.twitter.com/baW69KYJIy — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 28, 2026

– Oh, really?

With a month to go, Yordan Alvarez will have to work hard. https://t.co/vicyc21glP https://t.co/7CDR2lnyGs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 28, 2026

– When will he sign a contract?