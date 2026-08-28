Highest-Paid NHL Defensemen: The Gap Between 1st and 2nd Is the Same as That Between 2nd and 84th

Raphael Simard
Highest-Paid NHL Defensemen: The Gap Between 1st and 2nd Is the Same as That Between 2nd and 84th
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Cale Makar has just signed a massive contract worth $20.4 million annually.

Will he be the highest-paid player on an annual basis for a long time to come? After all, Quinn Hughes is an unrestricted free agent next year and will command a hefty salary as well.

But right now, the difference between the highest-paid defenseman by annual salary (Makar) and the second-highest (Bowen Byram) is staggering.

Makar earns $20.4 million and Byram $12.5 million. That's a difference of $7.9 million.

As Guillaume Villemaire pointed out, there's just as big a difference in annual salary between first and second place as there is between second place and 84th place (Alex Vlasic, who earns $4.6 million). That's crazy!

Obviously, this post might not hold up well with Hughes's upcoming signing, but hey, for now, this stat is completely crazy.

That Byram is the second-highest-paid defenseman in the NHL is another story. That, too, is crazy.

Further proof that Makar's contract is massive: with this contract alone, he'll make more money than Evgeni Malkin has in his entire career. He's just a few million dollars behind Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.


In a nutshell

– Probably.

– Stay tuned.

– Interesting.

– Good news.

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