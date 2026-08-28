Highest-Paid NHL Defensemen: The Gap Between 1st and 2nd Is the Same as That Between 2nd and 84th

Cale Makar has just signed a massive contract worth $20.4 million annually.

Will he be the highest-paid player on an annual basis for a long time to come? After all, Quinn Hughes is an unrestricted free agent next year and will command a hefty salary as well.

But right now, the difference between the highest-paid defenseman by annual salary (Makar) and the second-highest (Bowen Byram) is staggering.

Makar earns $20.4 million and Byram $12.5 million. That's a difference of $7.9 million.

As Guillaume Villemaire pointed out, there's just as big a difference in annual salary between first and second place as there is between second place and 84th place (Alex Vlasic, who earns $4.6 million). That's crazy!

Highest-paid defenseman in 2027–28: Makar at $20.4M

Second-highest-paid defenseman in 2027–28: Byram at $12.5M

84th-highest-paid defenseman in 2027–28: Vlasic at $4.6M The gap between the 1st and 2nd highest-paid defensemen will be just as wide as the gap between the 2nd and 84th highest-paid defensemen — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) August 28, 2026

Obviously, this post might not hold up well with Hughes's upcoming signing, but hey, for now, this stat is completely crazy.

That Byram is the second-highest-paid defenseman in the NHL is another story. That, too, is crazy.

Further proof that Makar's contract is massive: with this contract alone, he'll make more money than Evgeni Malkin has in his entire career. He's just a few million dollars behind Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

Highest career earnings in NHL history: $170.7m — Alex Ovechkin

$165.7m — Sidney Crosby

$163.2m — Cale Makar's contract as of today

$151.7m — Evgeni Malkin This is the era of superstars getting paid. pic.twitter.com/tl0lRvB5xO — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) August 28, 2026

In a nutshell

– Probably.

Do the Habs Have the Best U26 Goalie Depth in the NHL? https://t.co/bu1NEiP17l — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 27, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The Alouettes are in Winnipeg. They could extend their winning streak to eight games and take another step toward qualifying for the playoffs. Tune in to @RDSca starting at 8 p.m. Have a great evening! pic.twitter.com/8KKSawLsmc — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) August 28, 2026

– Interesting.

Back where it all began for Tarik Skubal : Dodgers vs. Tigers LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/I0CH4vmFRY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 28, 2026

– Good news.