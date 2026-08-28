Cale Makar Signs Contract Extension with the Avalanche

Breaking news.

Cale Makar has just signed a massive contract.

It's an eight-year deal that will pay him $20.4 million annually, for a total of $163.2 million. He'll be with the Avalanche for the next nine seasons—he already had a contract through the 2026–2027 season.

A historic day pic.twitter.com/trOBwCd8EH — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) August 28, 2026

The Avalanche defenseman has thus become the player with the largest contract in NHL history, both in terms of annual pay and the total value of the deal.

It's historic, and it's well-deserved.

Details to follow…