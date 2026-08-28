Bolduc and Xhekaj are still waiting (and the reason could be a major trade)

Earlier this summer, Connor Hellebuyck or his agent had let it be known that he wanted to be traded.

As of yesterday, this is no longer just a rumor; Connor Hellebuyck has publicly stated that he wants to play for another team because he wants to win. And he's probably fed up with Manitoba—he is, after all, American. It hasn't been easy for American international players to play in Canada since Donald Trump's return, the Olympics, and the Four Nations Tournament.

Nor should we count on a turnaround like the one involving Zach Werenski and Columbus in Hellebuyck's case. His situation is very similar to Dylan Larkin's, although the American goaltender hasn't quite tied his GM's hands as much with a very short list of teams to which he'd agree to be traded.

These trade requests from Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin remind us that trades could—and likely will—still go through before training camp begins in less than three weeks.

Since the domino effect—or the butterfly effect, if you prefer—is still in play, Pierre McGuire offered a theory to explain why Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj remain unsigned at this time. A theory that ties into the situations involving Dylan Larkin, Connor Hellebuyck, and others.

According to McGuire, Kent Hughes is still trying to pull off a trade; he's assessing the availability of certain players across the league (who might become more “tradeable” in September); and he wants to keep as much cap space as possible so he can acquire a high-impact player. A second-line center?

It's true that if Zachary Bolduc really wants to earn $4 or $5 million per season, Kent Hughes might decide to give it to him if he doesn't pull off any trades… or he might decide not to give it to him and play hardball if he manages to land a forward for his top six.

A good GM isn't going to tie his own hands and risk missing out on a big-name player who could land in Montreal next month. And Kent Hughes is a good GM in the NHL—he's already proven it.

The other question? Could Xhekaj or Bolduc be traded along with a first-round pick and Michael Hage to complete a major deal? Interesting…

Personally, I still believe that the situations involving Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj will be resolved at the eleventh hour. That's often how it goes in negotiations. The question is whether “the eleventh hour” means before the golf tournament, training camp, or the start of the season…