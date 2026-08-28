Arber Xhekaj: His agent refuses to comment on the matter

Now that Cale Makar has signed his contract extension, another top defenseman is waiting to sign his deal.

Quinn Hughes Arber Xhekaj still doesn't have a contract lined up for next season, and time is running out before the season starts. September 15 is fast approaching, and after that, he won't have the chance to sign an eight-year deal.

This is important because, even if Xhekaj and Bolduc aren't likely to sign an eight-year deal, they could be part of a trade that brings in a player who would then sign an eight-year contract with the club. Starting September 16, signing bonuses cannot exceed 60 percent.

Agents may be considering this percentage for their clients; they'll have to act fast, then.

Speaking of agents, Xhekaj's agent, Brian Bartlett, said late last month that communications between the two sides are positive and that there is no panic in the Xhekaj camp. This is according to an article by Stu Cowan in The Gazette.

My story on Canadiens restricted free agents Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc remaining unsigned less than three weeks before the start of training camp #Habs https://t.co/288zupsYXi — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) August 29, 2026

But today, Bartlett was more reserved. He didn't want to reveal anything.

The defenseman remains a well-liked player within the organization. Geoff Molson confirmed just how important he is, and yesterday, at a golf tournament on Île-Bizard, Nick Suzuki echoed his owner's comments.

In his article, Cowan (The Gazette) agrees with Pierre McGuire: a trade involving the team's two restricted free agents may be in the works.

This is a story to watch, but we haven't heard the last of it.

And it's not as if the contract signed today in the NHL could break the deadlock for two players who aren't in the same league as the league's new highest-paid player in history…

Quick Notes

– Thanks.

I've been reading a lot of comments in the wake of Cale Makar's contract… suggesting that Hutson might have regrets. By the way, Hutson is very happy with the contract he signed, which set the record at the time for signing bonuses for a restricted free agent at 10.2 c… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) August 29, 2026

– A great contract on the horizon.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Quinn Hughes/Wild negotiations: There's some belief it will be a mid-term deal—3 or 4 years with the Wild; those talks…are going to pick up steam now that Cale Makar has locked in his deal – Daily Faceoff (8/28) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 29, 2026

– Well done.

A solid outing for Tarik Skubal in his return to Detroit pic.twitter.com/NbwNKVXpaC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 29, 2026

– Yes.

This is unacceptable.

A lot of people need to be fired. https://t.co/JHxYj8dAU9 — Liz Mullen (@liz_mu11en) August 29, 2026

– Big win.