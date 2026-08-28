A Disaster for the Stampeders and Vernon Adams Jr.

The Calgary Stampeders will have to adjust their offensive plans for Saturday's matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Alberta team

will be without its starting quarterback, Vernon Adams Jr., who will be unable to play in the game.

The veteran was placed on the Stampeders' reserve list on Friday. This decision clears the way for Josh Love, who will make his first start in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Adams was injured during Calgary's last game, a close 30-26 loss to the British Columbia Lions on August 13. The quarterback suffered a blow to the head after

being tackled on a six-yard run.

The situation quickly sparked concern on the sidelines. After leaving the field with the help of medical staff, Adams was taken to the medical tent. He was ultimately unable to return to the game.

Love was sent onto the field to take over. The young quarterback completed six of his pass attempts for a total of 58 yards but also threw an interception. He will now be responsible for leading the offense from the start of the game against Hamilton.

A Crucial Game for Calgary

With a record of four wins and six losses, the Stampeders have a lot riding on this game in the Western Conference playoff race. Calgary currently trails the British Columbia Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by one game; both teams have a 5-5 record.

The matchup against the Tiger-Cats therefore represents an important opportunity for Calgary to stay in contention with the teams in favorable positions in the standings. With Vernon Adams Jr. sidelined, Josh Love's performance could have a significant impact on the rest of the Stampeders' season.

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