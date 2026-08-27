Signing Alert: The Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have decided to secure one of the key players on their special teams.

The team announced

Thursday that it had extended the contract of Rigoberto Sanchez

, its starting punter for several years.

According to reports from several sports journalists, Sanchez's new contract covers two additional seasons

. The 31-year-old was originally set to enter the final year of his previous contract with Indianapolis.

Sanchez entered the NFL in 2017 after leaving the University of Hawaii undrafted and quickly established himself as an indispensable part of the Colts. Notably

, he took

over for Pat McAfee

, an iconic figure at the position in Indianapolis.

Since his professional debut, Sanchez has remained the franchise's starting punter, despite two significant hiatuses. In 2020, he missed several games after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. Two years later, a ruptured Achilles tendon forced him to sit out the entire 2022 season.

His return, however, has allowed him to gradually regain his form and reaffirm his importance to the Colts' special teams.

Solid Stats for the Indianapolis Punter

Last season, Rigoberto Sanchez posted particularly impressive numbers. On 44 punts, he averaged 48.8 yards per punt, while his net average was 44.7 yards.

Another significant statistic: half of his punts landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. This efficiency allows Indianapolis to regularly put its opponents in a disadvantageous position when they begin their offensive drives.

This contract extension thus confirms the Colts' confidence in their special teams specialist. At 31 years old, Sanchez is expected to continue playing a central role in Indianapolis's lineup over the next few seasons.

The Colts will have the opportunity to prepare for what's next as early as Saturday afternoon. In their final preseason game, Indianapolis will face the Lions, with Sanchez expected to take the field as the franchise makes its final adjustments before the start of the regular season.

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