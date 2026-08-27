Pat Brisson let his chance with Nick Suzuki slip away

Even the best can miss one.

Pat Brisson is one of the best-known agents in the world of hockey. His job involves, among other things, trying to identify the next big stars before they become stars.

But with Nick Suzuki, let's just say he probably would have liked to have had a crystal ball.

During an appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Brisson shared a rather entertaining anecdote about the Habs' captain.

Several years ago, Brisson was in Sweden for a tournament in which his son and Ryan Suzuki—Nick's brother—were participating.

That's where Bob Suzuki told him about his older son, who was only 14 or 15 at the time. People were starting to take an interest in him, and he would need an agent.

Brisson, however, advised him to wait.

A few months later, Suzuki's father called him back to say that things were getting more serious.

Brisson still didn't take any action.

When he finally got in touch about a year later, it was too late: Suzuki had already found an agent.

Knowing what we know now, it's painful.

Suzuki went on to become one of the NHL's best centers. It's easy now to look back and wonder how Brisson could have let that opportunity slip away.

But that's precisely what makes this story so fascinating.

NHL teams already have a hard time predicting what will become of a prospect drafted at age 18.

Imagine having to make a decision about a 14-year-old.

Brisson himself has pointed out that in his line of work, you sometimes have to start evaluating players at that age. Naturally, some decisions stand the test of time better than others.

The one regarding Suzuki really hasn't stood the test of time.

In fact, Brisson ran into Bob Suzuki in Montreal several months ago and spoke to him again about the whole story.

He asked him if he'd been wrong and, above all, told him just how happy he was for the Suzuki family.

Looking back, he can at least laugh about it.

Because if there were a button to turn back time and say yes to Suzuki's father, it's safe to say Brisson would press it pretty quickly.

In a nutshell

– Several potential teams.

Connor Hellebuyck made headlines Thursday when he publicly disclosed his request for a trade out of Winnipeg. @EmmySadler breaks down five potential destinations for the three-time Vezina Trophy winner. https://t.co/n2trMTjhAn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 27, 2026

– A new stadium for the Rays.

Rays: Tampa approves a deal for a new $2.3 billion stadiumhttps://t.co/52QbVdhrxm — RDS (@RDSca) August 28, 2026

– Things are looking grim for the Jays.