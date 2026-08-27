Jacob Fowler: Once Again Ranked No. 1 Among the Top Goaltending Prospects

Jacob Fowler has a lot of potential.

We know that.

The Canadiens goaltender tops a list of the 25 best prospects at his position in a recent ranking by Steven Ellis (Daily Faceoff). He's currently seen as the next big thing in the NHL.

It's special in a way because you get the sense that Fowler really stands out in these rankings.

When people talk about the league's top young prospects, his name comes up… all the time. And right now, you could practically say the Habs pulled off a steal in the draft by selecting him with the 69th pick (3rd round).

Comparisons to Carey Price have been circulating for a few years now, and Price himself was drafted with a top-5 pick…

I took a look at the top 25 goaltending prospects in the NHL. Jacob Fowler, Trey Augustine, Sergei Murashov, and many more make up a strong group:https://t.co/P9LMFXiP9G — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 27, 2026

Everyone would love to see Jacob Fowler become as good as Carey Price was.

Because if that happens, it will mean the Canadiens will have one of the best goalies in the National Hockey League.

But in all of this, we also need to give the American time to develop and progress in the right way. We see it often: there are prospects who make the jump to the NHL a little too quickly, and that's not always a good thing.

And that's why the Habs will need to be cautious with Fowler in the coming years.

Especially if the organization wants to see him dominate the way Carey Price did with the Canadiens!

Quick Notes

– Okay.

– I love it.

– Stay tuned.