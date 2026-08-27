Connor Hellebuyck publicly announces that he wants to be traded

Connor Hellebuyck has just broken another major NHL record.

The Winnipeg Jets' star goaltender has publicly stated that he wants to be traded, via a post by his agent on X.

This isn't exactly a surprise.

Why?

Because for several months now, Hellebuyck has made no secret of his frustration with the direction his own team has taken.

The American goaltender wants to win… and at 33, with several years still left on his $8.5 million-per-season contract, he clearly doesn't want to waste the prime years of his career waiting for the Jets to make it to the Stanley Cup.

In the message in question, Hellebuyck says he believes that leaving the Jets would be the best option for him and his family.

Statement from Connor Hellebuyck: pic.twitter.com/hW8sNw1LJi — Ray Petkau (@RayPetkau) August 27, 2026

It's worth noting that the Buffalo Sabres had been in talks with the Jets to acquire Hellebuyck in recent weeks and that the goaltender was prepared to waive his no-trade clause to join Buffalo.

But… the trade never actually materialized.

That said, now that Hellebuyck has clearly expressed his desire to leave, the pressure is even greater on Kevin Cheveldayoff. The Jets find themselves facing a difficult choice: keep their star goaltender despite his desire to leave… or capitalize on his enormous market value to begin a true rebuild.

And there will be plenty of teams interested in his services… because it's rare to see a player of this caliber become available overnight.

The big question now is where he'll end up…

Extension

One might also wonder what the Jets will be able to get in return for his services.

Because the question arises: what is the value of a star goaltender in the NHL today?