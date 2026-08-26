U.S. broadcasters are starting to take a liking to the Canadiens

In 25-26, none of the Canadiens' games were broadcast by U.S. networks.

Not a single one!

But things are changing: six Canadiens games will be broadcast on ESPN and TNT this season—a pretty interesting sign that the Montreal club is starting to attract more attention across the border.

Honestly, it's not really surprising… since the Canadiens have become a much more interesting team to watch.

Nick Suzuki has established himself as one of the best players in the NHL, Cole Caufield just racked up 51 points, and Lane Hutson is one of the most spectacular defensemen to watch in the entire NHL.

Add to that Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and all the other young players coming up through the organization… and it means the team has something broadcasters are looking for: talent, potential, and players capable of creating spectacular moments.

That's great news!

The Habs will have six games on US national TV next season. https://t.co/a5lGBo0ggU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 26, 2026

If the team wins, its young players develop, and its stars attract attention, broadcasters will have even more incentive to schedule the Habs in their national time slots.

And that's likely to be the case if everything goes as planned. The Canadiens are seen as one of the National Hockey League's exciting young teams, and we know the next few years are likely to be truly thrilling as well.

There are some great things on the horizon, at least.

And broadcasters know that, too. A few years ago, American broadcasters didn't necessarily have many reasons to put the Montreal Canadiens in the spotlight… but it's also good to see that this is now a thing of the past.

It shows, at the very least, that the team's progress and successes aren't being overlooked.

In a nutshell

– I like that.

Arber Xhekaj at a Habs meet & greet last weekend pic.twitter.com/tg1QRpPpR4 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 26, 2026

– Nice list.

If you've scored a goal for the Rocket since the team was founded, your name is on this list.

(Kapanen scored all three of his goals during the 2025 playoffs) If you've scored a goal for the Rocket since the team was founded, your name is on this list.

(Kapanen scored all three… pic.twitter.com/x4WqkDhSL6 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) August 26, 2026

– Makar!