Louis Domingue: “I would have liked to play for the Laval Rocket”

Louis Domingue has decided to continue his career in Italy next season.

The Quebec goaltender has signed with HC Bolzano, where he will be the starting goaltender. At 34, he's embarking on a new adventure abroad, but this time, he won't be going alone. He's chosen to bring his family with him to discover a new country, a new culture, and, above all, a new language.

In an interview with Meeker Guerrier on 98.5, Domingue spoke about his new life and mentioned that he would have liked to play for the Laval Rocket.

Tonight on Les Amateurs de Sports, with @MeekerGuerrier: 1. Louis Domingue 2. @pbernier10

3. Alexandre Gagné

4. Caroline Ouellette

5. Marc-Antoine Dequoy

6. Anne-Lovely Etienne 7. @MaximeTruman

8. Max P. Paquet

9. Geneviève Tardif https://t.co/4xvjKIcsBs pic.twitter.com/ltzxx7YzW0 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 26, 2026

Domingue mentioned that there had been talks, but that the Rocket decided to go in a different direction. The conversation with the Quebec native also touched on the situation of backup goalies in the NHL and the new rules that will require teams to now have a true third goalie on their roster. Domingue believes this will help boost the league's credibility.

There's a lot of movement among the Habs' goaltenders right now.

Domingue could have competed for the Canadiens' backup goaltender spot, but Kaapo Kahkonen already has a head start on the position, having seen plenty of action last year.

It's hard to see how the Quebec native could have carved out a role for himself, especially given the situation with Samuel Montembeault, who is still a member of the Habs.

I expect Montembeault to serve as backup to Jakub Dobes, while Jacob Fowler could get plenty of ice time in Laval.

Finally, regarding the emergency goaltender situation, I think it's a shame the NHL changed the rule. It almost never happened, it made for great stories, and—most importantly—the players called up didn't seem completely out of their minds either.

In a nutshell

– The Senators don't want to lose him.

Bruce Garrioch: Re Senators: Drake Batherson is believed to be seeking an eight-year deal. League executives believe [he]…could command between $10 million and $11 million annually on the open market – Ottawa Citizen (8/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 27, 2026

– Interesting.

My column on Canadiens defense prospect Cooper Cleaves, who not only has a great name but is also 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, and shoots right. He also has a connection to #Habs head coach Martin St. Louis and his sons: https://t.co/yem4VocTIx — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) August 27, 2026

– That feels good.