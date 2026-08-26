Ivan Demidov is already inspiring the next generation of NHL prospects

Ivan Demidov is truly a rare gem on the Montreal Canadiens.

He's brimming with talent and is already making headlines thanks to his moves and vision.

There aren't many players like him… Nikita Kucherov comes to mind, but other than that, the list is very short.

Although he's only 20 years old, the young Russian is already inspiring the next generation of NHL prospects.

Young American Carter Meyer revealed to RG Media that Demidov is currently playing a major role in his development.

Marco D'Amico also wrote an article about this interview with the American, who will play for the Quebec Remparts in 2026–27.

Carter Meyer is betting on himself. The top 2027 NHL Draft prospect talks about leaving the USNTDP for Quebec, chasing a championship with the Remparts, studying young stars like Celebrini and Demidov, and even learning some French along the way. https://t.co/yJUSi57bL5 — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) August 26, 2026

Meyer mentioned that he really enjoys watching Demidov in action on the ice because he easily creates space for himself and also relies on anticipation.

“Demidov is another player who does that well. You control the pace, and then you control the game.” – Carter Meyer

The product of the U.S. development program wants to do more of that: control and anticipate the game.

Honestly, even though Demidov is still learning, Meyer is wise to look to Demidov as an example.

He also mentioned Kucherov, noting that he slows down the game. Even though he isn't the fastest, Kucherov easily controls the game with his raw talent as well as his very high hockey IQ.

However, Meyer doesn't necessarily want to become one of those two players. He's simply drawing inspiration from them to improve the aspects in which those players excel.

Meyer will have the chance to prove himself with the Quebec Remparts, who will once again be aiming for the Memorial Cup. He'll have the opportunity to refine his game and become an impact player for the QMJHL club.

Quick Take

– Well.

George Richards on the DLLS Stars Podcast about Bobrovsky: “I don't think the Panthers were climbing the walls trying to make a deal […] There was a lot of ‘meh' in between, and I think there were just some demands that they were like: ‘No, we weren't doing that' […] Part of… pic.twitter.com/RIsWBtmjEz — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) August 26, 2026

– The numbers are unfortunately staggering…

I've been getting a lot of calls about the new CTE study released yesterday. Here are the numbers. Between 2016 and 2021, a total of 878 former NFL players died. Of those, 235 donated their brains to research. Of the 235, 215 players had CTE. This is a crisis. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) August 26, 2026

– Larkin still seems to want to go to either Florida, Minnesota, or Vegas. Dallas might still be one to watch, though.