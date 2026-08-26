Frederik Andersen (already) injured: The nightmare begins again for the Oilers

For years, the Oilers have been searching for solutions in net. We've seen guys like Mike Smith, Mikko Koskinen, Jack Campbell, Stuart Skinner, Connor Ingram, and Tristan Jarry take turns as the team's No. 1 goaltender over the past few seasons.

And each time, the result has been… mediocre.

This summer, the team tried once again to find solutions. In addition to Jarry, the team acquired Devon Levi in a trade and also signed Frederik Andersen. Let's not forget that Andersen just helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup.

Except that the Dane, as we know, has often struggled with injuries. And just now, in the last few minutes, the Oilers announced that Andersen will not be participating in training camp due to an injury sustained this summer.

The team also announced that Matt Savoie will be absent for the same reasons, while Mattias Janmark and Alec Regula are still recovering from surgeries they underwent at the end of last season.

The #oilers announce that four players will not be available for next month's training camp as they recover from injuries: Mattias Janmark, Alec Regula, Matt Savoie, and Frederik Andersen. Savoie and Andersen were injured during offseason training sessions. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 26, 2026

But of course, right now, it's Andersen's situation in particular that's causing a stir. He was seen as the favorite for the starting goaltender position, and now there are doubts about whether he'll be healthy by the start of the regular season.

The team hasn't provided a timeline… but given that we already know he won't be able to participate in training camp, it's quite concerning.

All of this puts even more pressure on Jarry, who just had a miserable season in Edmonton, and on Levi, who hasn't yet established himself as a full-time starter in the NHL. Because, after all, in the real world, one of them will be the Oilers' starting goaltender to kick off the season.

One wonders if Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl find this funny right now. Because, after all, it's still the same old nightmare playing out in front of the Oilers' net…

In a Nutshell

– Hi, Lane.

Lane Hutson meeting Habs fans at a meet & greet in Laval, QC pic.twitter.com/gUvmNUoE0O — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 26, 2026

– Note to self.

Zachary Brault-Guillard has been training with CS St-Laurent for over two months. He's staying in shape and keeping up his rhythm while he waits to find out what his next challenge will be. He's currently a free agent. I was told the other day that St-Lau tried to get him to play in the league… https://t.co/Bexz781Ynw — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 26, 2026

– Enjoy the episode.