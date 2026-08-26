Canadian: Montreal, the #1 City to Visit (According to an American Journalist)

Josh Yohe, a reporter who covers the Penguins for The Athletic, has published a series of articles ranking NHL cities that are worth visiting for people from Pittsburgh.

Distance is a factor, but it's not the only one considered. Otherwise, the Flyers wouldn't be ranked #28 on Yohe's list.

And it's interesting to note that the journalist recommends the Bell Centre and Montreal as the #1 place in the NHL for Penguins fans to visit.

The Canucks, the Lightning, and the Panthers follow the Habs, in that order.

Not only does the journalist praise the Bell Centre (best atmosphere, one of the best arenas, etc.), but he also says that Montreal is a city worth visiting.

Old Montreal and Sainte-Catherine Street are among his recommendations.

He does note, however, that it can get a little cold at times and that the city is always under construction. But I don't think that's going to offend Montrealers—everyone knows that.

We obviously know that Montreal has a good reputation among fans, and we also know that more and more players are enjoying what's happening in Montreal.

And that's true even though the city is located in Canada.

But seeing a journalist—who has no stake in the matter—sing the praises of the destination to his readers in Pennsylvania speaks volumes about what the Canadiens and the people of Montreal are doing right.

Will Sidney Crosby read what the journalist—ah, never mind: he already knows that Montreal is a hockey town.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

Wednesday morning practice at the Nutrilait Centre. Traditional 11-on-11. 1. Two lines with four defensemen each: Sanchez-Prince-Synchuk

Loturi-Pereira-Escobar

Petrasso-Zamble-Craig-Bugaj

Gillier Streit-Rios-Carmona

Piette-Longstaff-Herberd Losenko-Neal-Tchouta-Ceballos… pic.twitter.com/TOOWwXSbno — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 26, 2026

– Well done.

Bennedict Mathurin has agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $8M annually pic.twitter.com/obQdHQDVO8 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 26, 2026

– Must-read.

NEW: On the Year 1 tasks the next Red Wings GM is inheritinghttps://t.co/4fhZ2RpFa8 — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) August 26, 2026

– When will Lane Hutson win the Norris?

Is Lane Hutson doomed to never win a Norris Trophy? @BWildeMTL: “It's so hard for small guys to get respect” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/l6ppPT4Z5u — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 26, 2026

– Good question.