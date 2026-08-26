Alex Newhook Discusses His Future with the Canadiens

What lies ahead for Alex Newhook this season?

By necessity, he'll be considered an option for the team's top six. After all, there are still two spots up for grabs due to the GM's inaction this summer.

And since Newhook has often played alongside Ivan Demidov over the past year—and the former Avalanche player is also capable of playing center—he's a natural candidate for a key role.

Newhook's performance in 2025–2026 (both early in the season and in the playoffs) will force the Canadiens to consider giving him significant ice time during training camp.

And if he earns it, he'll get the ice time to match.

When asked about this by Raphaël Guillemette (RDS), the player said (unsurprisingly) that he feels he can be the player who makes a difference on the ice.

He sees himself in that role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

It's also interesting to note that the player himself spoke about his future with the Canadiens when questioned about it by the RDS reporter.

And unsurprisingly, he said he sees himself as part of the team for the next few years. He can't imagine himself anywhere else, and he understands why the guys don't want to leave.

The reason I find this interesting is because of his contract.

Newhook will be a restricted free agent in a year and will become an unrestricted free agent in two years. He's earning $2.9 million a year for another 10 months.

He's eligible to sign a contract extension right now. He might not be the top priority right now because of the Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc situations, but still.

What kind of contract will he get?

In my view, it's too early to judge that right now. I think his next season will say a lot about his future with the Habs… as will any additions the team might make.

Let's check in again in 2027, after seeing if he's been able to repeat his feats and to get a sense of the Canadiens' roster?

Quick Thoughts

– Interesting.

– Worth noting.

Supra has often scouted CS St-Laurent (Ligue 1 Qc) for its amateur recruits. However, I'm told the team currently has its eyes on a player from CS St-Hubert: Olivier Sylvain. Sylvain is a 6'3” midfielder who has scored 6 goals in 21 games… pic.twitter.com/MSSYMSK0hQ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 26, 2026

– Reminder.

– This is a game-changer.

The CHL, NHL, and American Hockey League had been discussing an agreement for over a year. Everything has been settled and will be finalized on September 16. Caleb Desnoyers will play in Tucson if he doesn't earn a spot with the Mammoth. https://t.co/JHx23D8lUP — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) August 25, 2026

– A new contract for the Wild's head coach?