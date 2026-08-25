The latest news on Quinn Hughes

What does the future hold for Quinn Hughes?

I don't know. But with all the rumors swirling around him, it seems like I'm relieved I'm not a Wild fan.

That said…

That said, there are currently no trade discussions involving Quinn Hughes, despite the rumors that have been circulating over the past few days.

Instead, the Minnesota Wild reportedly have their sights set on a single goal: reaching a contract extension agreement with their star defenseman.

An NHL source familiar with the situation even went so far as to call these rumors… complete nonsense. In short, Minnesota's message is pretty clear: Hughes isn't on the market, according to Michael Russo (The Athletic).

What we're hearing about Quinn Hughes trade rumors, a Wild-John Hynes extension, and morehttps://t.co/sldL6O0PGV — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 25, 2026

It's also important to note that the Wild would like to resolve this matter before the start of the season.

The goal is simple: to prevent Hughes from arriving at training camp in a difficult situation so he can put distractions aside. And that's a good thing… because we're not talking about a fourth-line player.

We're talking about an NHL star who takes up space in the locker room.

All this to say that the Wild seem determined to take their time with Hughes… even if, ultimately, the goal is to have him sign a contract as quickly as possible.

Extension

The organization remains confident it can reach an agreement with Hughes and doesn't seem at all interested in listening to offers from other teams right now: will that still be the case in three, four, or five months if he still hasn't signed?

Because let's be clear: the Wild can't afford to let this guy leave the organization for free next summer on the free-agent market, once his contract expires.