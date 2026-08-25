Mike Matheson and his expansion draft clause

The topic has been gaining popularity lately, but expansion is on the horizon in the NHL.

Naturally, expansion also means an expansion draft, as we've seen twice in the last 10 years with the Golden Knights and the Kraken.

Let's just say one outcome was more conclusive than the other…

By necessity, this is something Kent Hughes has to keep in mind. After all, he knows full well that he risks losing good players if the league expands to 34 teams.

Maybe that's why he hasn't been looking to add depth to the top six since the start—ah, never mind.

On that note, Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) wrote an article in which he explains several factors related to the potential 2029 expansion draft—the target date at the moment.

And it's clear that the handling of the Mike Matheson situation is probably a “Went Wughes” moment, since everything indicates that the GM has his affairs well in order.

Under what scenarios would the #CH's top prospects become eligible for the expansion draft? Will Mike Matheson's no-trade clause take effect? We answer all that and more https://t.co/3Dk5tk7rLr — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) August 25, 2026

Basically, by signing the Quebec defenseman, the team gave him a no-move clause through July 1, 2029. After that, from 2029 to 2031, he has a partial no-trade clause.

This is surely no coincidence, since—if the rules remain the same as in 2021—Matheson would not be able to protect himself with his no-move clause starting in the summer of 2029.

This would be the case even if the expansion draft were to take place before July 1, the start date of the 2029–2030 season.

That's how it worked in 2021, and if nothing changes, the Canadiens defenseman (who will be 35 in 2029) could very well be available in an expansion draft.

Kent Hughes, if he chooses to protect three defensemen, could then protect Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, and another player younger than Matheson. Kaiden Guhle, David Reinbacher, and Adam Engstrom are names to watch in this regard, for now.

Things may change in the meantime, but the Habs need to start thinking about this right now.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

“Meet and greet” events are really appreciated by fans. They get the chance to meet their idols, and it always creates some great moments. On the other hand, there's also a risk—the risk of not getting what you came for, or even a… pic.twitter.com/9fEPhEe8bl — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 25, 2026

– Finally.

– Stay tuned.

– That's great.

We're heading toward a packed Videotron Centre for the Toronto Raptors' visit: https://t.co/10ez2WwEjR — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) August 25, 2026

– Must-read.