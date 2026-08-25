Martin St-Louis will coach the Canadiens “for as long as he wants”

Martin St-Louis's contract is causing quite a stir.

My colleague Maxime Truman actually touched on the subject this morning… and he agrees with everyone else: this whole thing should be settled soon.

That makes sense. And that's true even though I think it's time for a contract—whether his or that of one of the team's two restricted free agents—to be signed.

St-Louis has never seemed worried (at least publicly) about his contract situation. Why? There are undoubtedly several reasons, including the fact that he doesn't really need that position.

But above all, he knows he has his bosses' trust.

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Since he's getting the job done and his superiors are satisfied with his work, it's clear that his job security is still quite strong right now.

And Tony Marinaro and Brian Wilde know that.

Last night on the Sick Podcast, the two men discussed the fact that, no matter what contract St. Louis signs, he's not the kind of coach who's on the hot seat.

According to them, he'll leave when he wants to leave. It'll be his call, not his bosses'.

“Martin St-Louis can basically be the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens right now for as long as he wants to” – @BWildeMTL #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/USkU3DeVC1 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 25, 2026

Right now, I pretty much agree. It's hard to imagine a scenario where St-Louis would be at risk of his bosses finding a better candidate than him.

Plus, if they do make a change, they'd have to find a French speaker, which narrows the pool of candidates.

But we can agree that, even though I don't foresee it happening, there's still a scenario where things go wrong and a change becomes necessary.

If that's going to happen, it will surely be after playoff failures, while the window of opportunity is still open.

In a nutshell

– News from CF Montréal.

#CFMTL training on Tuesday morning at the Nutrilait Center. 1. Efrain Morales, Frankie Amaya, and Bode Hidalgo are training together. They all seem close to a return, in my opinion. 2. Brayan Ceballos and Josh Nteziryayo are training on their own, each on their own side. 3.… pic.twitter.com/52fH8F1tfv — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 25, 2026

– Interesting.

– What do you think?

The trade war could end up “promoting national unity,” writes @jnblanchetJDQ https://t.co/o27oGOi1TI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 25, 2026

– The “C” is his.

Macklin Celebrini is “all but certain” to be named the next captain of the San Jose Sharks, according to @Sheng_Peng An official announcement is expected before the season begins. The 20-year-old would become the 11th full-time captain in franchise history and the first player to wear… pic.twitter.com/Hmp7361m79 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) August 24, 2026

– What will the Lightning do?