Erik Karlsson in Toronto: A Possible Scenario (According to Elliotte Friedman)

In a recent episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman explored the possibility of Erik Karlsson ending up in Toronto next season.

And this isn't necessarily a prediction made out of thin air.

Friedman, in fact, mentioned that someone had suggested to him that Karlsson would finish next season in Toronto… and the source clearly isn't ruling it out. At the very least, he believes the scenario could become interesting… under certain conditions.

First, the Penguins would have to have a rough season for them to want to trade their veteran.

Karlsson is in the final year of his contract ($11.5 million per season), and at 36, he could become a particularly attractive trade chip if Pittsburgh finds itself quickly out of the playoff race.

He once again proved last season that he can produce offensively, racking up 66 points in 75 games…

If that happens and the Leafs get off to a strong start to the season, that's when things could get interesting. Because there's another factor that makes this idea particularly intriguing: let's not forget that the Leafs now have a strong Swedish presence in their new front office with Mats Sundin AND Daniel Alfredsson…

Erik Karlsson Toronto? In a surprise edition of 32 Thoughts, @sportsnetkyle and @FriedgeHNIC break down the latest from around the league. : https://t.co/5gqXx41hdj pic.twitter.com/yC2q5mAvnT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 25, 2026

That would be a little weird… especially for Sens fans.

After seeing Daniel Alfredsson join the Leafs earlier this summer, the thought of Erik Karlsson donning the jersey of Ottawa's archrival would certainly get people talking in the capital.

And it probably wouldn't be very positive…

All in all, it's an interesting discussion because there's also been talk this summer about the possibility of Karlsson returning to Ottawa.

But in the end, everything seems to depend on how the Penguins' season plays out. After all, Kyle Dubas isn't going to trade away his veteran if the team is on track to make the playoffs…

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the Sens.

The Senators would like to name their captain by the start of training camp on September 16https://t.co/Q3KB6wvcpU — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 25, 2026

– Wow!

In addition, it sounds like every EBUG will be required to wear No. 00 for their NHL team this season As a reminder: Every team will have an emergency backup goalie for home and road games this season. Those goalies cannot have NHL experience or have played more than 80 professional games. https://t.co/tiPr46b99v — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 25, 2026

– Yeah.