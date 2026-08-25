Dylan Larkin Feature: “Montreal Is the Destination That Makes Sense”

It's been more than two months since we learned that Dylan Larkin had asked the Red Wings to trade him. The team's captain, who hasn't played in the playoffs in 10 years, wanted a fresh start.

And he provided a (very) short list of teams he'd be willing to be traded to: the Panthers, the Golden Knights, the Wild, and the Stars.

But as of today, Larkin is still in Detroit. There's no longer a general manager in town, which means Larkin's situation is at a standstill… and the teams on his list don't have the assets to interest the Red Wings anyway.

So that leaves us wondering how this situation could be resolved… but Bryan Hayes (OverDrive) has a solution: in his view, Montreal is the destination that makes the most sense in this scenario.

The team is competitive, needs a top-6 center (ideally a left-hander), and has assets to offer: on paper, it's an excellent fit.

Hayes believes Larkin would be an ideal fit with the Canadiens #OverDrive pic.twitter.com/qwgJJelcXR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 25, 2026

Of course, one has to wonder if the Red Wings would be willing to trade Larkin to a team within their division. And above all, the real question is whether Larkin would ultimately agree to end up in Montreal.

Right now, he doesn't seem open to the idea… but perhaps the prospect of playing alongside Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson—two other American-born players—might appeal to him.

There's no doubt that Larkin would improve the team's situation at center. Ivan Demidov would finally have a big center to back him up, and Martin St-Louis would have a lot of fun putting together his top six.

But again, Larkin has to want to come to Montreal… and Kent Hughes—who places a lot of importance on his players' character—can't see Larkin as a threat to the locker room and the team's culture.

In a Nutshell

– Alarming statistics.

A new medical journal study published Tuesday concluded that at least a quarter of NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Read more, for free: https://t.co/BF3qBRHxYP pic.twitter.com/Jg0TyuPEPl — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 25, 2026

– Indeed.

“It's scary”: Former football players are concerned about the dangers of CTE https://t.co/LUxzAqQwjB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 25, 2026

– The mixed doubles tournament is in full swing at the US Open.