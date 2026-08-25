David Reinbacher: “I hope he had a good summer”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
David Reinbacher: “I hope he had a good summer”
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Three years ago, David Reinbacher was drafted by the Canadiens.

At the time, we thought that three years later, he'd be a regular in the NHL… but that's not the case. Injuries, in particular, have changed the situation.

But you already knew that.

Naturally, we don't know what lies ahead for Reinbacher this fall. He'll undoubtedly want to earn a full-time spot with the Canadiens, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to do so as early as next month.

He'll certainly get his chance, but the blue line is crowded. He'll also have to perform well and stay healthy.

On that note, Francis Bouillon (who works in player development for the Canadiens) says the young man is hungry and truly wants to earn his spot in the NHL.

He doesn't want to spend several more years in the AHL.

As reported by Éric Leblanc (RDS) in an article on the subject, Bouillon feels that Reinbacher is on the right track, having improved over the course of the 2025–2026 season.

He feels that Reinbacher is receptive (in terms of doing what he needs to do to break through) and hopes the young player has done his homework during the offseason.

“I hope he had a good summer; we'll see at training camp.” – Francis Bouillon on David Reinbacher

I absolutely don't think we should read any doubt into Bouillon's comments. I see him as a Canadiens employee who has the young player's success at heart and who genuinely hopes to see him take it to the next level.

And let's be honest: the Canadiens need to see him take that next step. Because if he plays to his full potential, it'll take some pressure off the team's GM.


In a nutshell

– This saga just never ends.

– More and more people in town.

– Good question.

– Makes sense.

– More teams in the playoffs?

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