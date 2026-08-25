Collapsed During Practice: A Blues Prospect Has Been in a Coma for Five Days

The NCAA, just like the NHL, is about to resume play. For example, we've seen Michael Hage and his teammates at Michigan gather on campus in the last few hours.

The return of hockey is, more than ever, just around the corner.

That said, we've witnessed a concerning incident in the college hockey circuit over the past few days. A Blues prospect, Matthew Mayich, collapsed during an outdoor practice in Arizona last Thursday.

It was, in fact, the first day of the semester.

And now we've learned that the young player is currently hospitalized and has been in a coma for five days. A “cardiac event” is suspected.

#stlblues prospect Matthew Mayich hospitalized after collapsing during an outdoor team practice on Thursday for Arizona State hockey, the first day of the semester. ASU is investigating. Tempe Fire Department received a call for a “heat-related illness.” He remains in the hospital tonight @TheAthleticNHL https://t.co/ScOTj5CKHO — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 26, 2026

It should be noted that Arizona State University (where Mayich is set to play this season) is currently investigating the incident. Authorities are trying to determine whether anyone associated with the university played a role in the decision to hold an outdoor practice at the height of an extreme heat wave.

It was approximately 41 degrees Celsius outside when Mayich collapsed; this is the cause currently under investigation.

It should be noted that the practice, even though it was organized by the university, was legal because it took place after the semester had begun. That said, the circumstances leading to Mayich's collapse are currently under investigation: authorities are trying to determine what happened that day.

We obviously wish him a speedy recovery: this is an extremely troubling situation, after all.

In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

Jeff Marek: NHL expansion/relocation: It's going back [to Arizona] one day, period; it's going back to Atlanta and it's also going back to Arizona – The Sheet (8/11)

____

NHLRR: Shortly after the Coyotes relocated to Utah in 2024, reports surfaced suggesting the NHL had… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 26, 2026

– Well done.

– That's right.