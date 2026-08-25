Brady Tkachuk seems to think Seattle is in Canada

The Tkachuk brothers are making headlines.

Not necessarily for the right reasons. We know Brady isn't the brightest, and in a video making the rounds online, he's once again made a fool of himself.

Matthew was surprised that his little brother had been booed in Calgary. So he asked him if he'd been booed in every Canadian city. Brady replied that he hadn't been booed in Vancouver, Edmonton, or Seattle.

No, Seattle isn't in Canada.

Does he even know that?

Brady Tkachuk says Canadian fans hate him so much that they boo him every time he touches the puck, ranking Toronto as the most hostile arena in the league. “Toronto had the loudest boos because it was after a scrum, and they had me on the Jumbotron, and everyone was booing me”… pic.twitter.com/XiGofKEqtV — Rixlerr (@rixlerr) August 25, 2026

He may have said that off the cuff, without thinking, but still.

The worst time he was booed was obviously in Toronto, home of his former team's Ontario rivals, the Senators. Brady says he likes it, because it means he did something right.

In any case, he hasn't heard anything yet. When he returns to Ottawa on October 21, fans certainly won't be waiting for him with open arms.

I can't wait to hear the episode of his podcast right after that game…

Quick Q&A

– Obviously.

2028 Games in Los Angeles | The new IOC president will have to deal with Donald Trump https://t.co/p6Xx9Tnndx — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 25, 2026

– Maxime Truman, this post is for you.

The major networks are fighting over her: Eugenie Bouchard's new life as a TV star! https://t.co/c5Squ19Pa2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 25, 2026

– He'll have his work cut out for him.