Brady Tkachuk seems to think Seattle is in Canada

Raphael Simard
Brady Tkachuk seems to think Seattle is in Canada
Credit: X

The Tkachuk brothers are making headlines.

Not necessarily for the right reasons. We know Brady isn't the brightest, and in a video making the rounds online, he's once again made a fool of himself.

Matthew was surprised that his little brother had been booed in Calgary. So he asked him if he'd been booed in every Canadian city. Brady replied that he hadn't been booed in Vancouver, Edmonton, or Seattle.

No, Seattle isn't in Canada.

Does he even know that?

He may have said that off the cuff, without thinking, but still.

The worst time he was booed was obviously in Toronto, home of his former team's Ontario rivals, the Senators. Brady says he likes it, because it means he did something right.

In any case, he hasn't heard anything yet. When he returns to Ottawa on October 21, fans certainly won't be waiting for him with open arms.

I can't wait to hear the episode of his podcast right after that game…


Quick Q&A

– Obviously.

– Maxime Truman, this post is for you.

– He'll have his work cut out for him.

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