The Blue Jays Beat the Rays (But Lose Andres Gimenez)

This afternoon, the Blue Jays faced off against the Rays in Game 3 of their series. As a reminder, the two teams split the first two games.

Shane Bieber took the mound for the Jays in this game. And the veteran was in (very) good form, allowing just one run over seven innings of work.

His 101 pitches marked a season high for him.

Shane Bieber Turned Back the Clock Against the AL East-Leading Rays 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K pic.twitter.com/WYF2DlO51S — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) August 20, 2026

Seeing Bieber excel like this in such a crucial game is, in fact, excellent news. Especially since the offense also came through.

Kazuma Okamoto, Nathan Lukes, and Daz Cameron each hit a solo home run, while George Springer hit a two-run double in the seventh inning.

It's also worth noting that Lukes, in addition to hitting a home run, also stole a base from Cedric Mullins.

Nathan Lukes gets UP to make the grab! pic.twitter.com/CXZW9pgYid — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2026

Relievers Spencer Miles and Louis Varland didn't allow a single run, helping the Jays secure a 5-1 victory. The Toronto team thus wins another series and remains firmly in the playoff race.

But despite everything, there's still some bad news coming out of that game. In the fourth inning, Andres Gimenez hit a ground ball… and strained his hamstring.

He was forced to leave the game.

Looks like Andres Gimenez grabbed his right hamstring after touching the bag on this groundout in the fourth inning. He walked off the field cautiously with manager John Schneider and a trainer afterward. pic.twitter.com/bXAI9jiuVB — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 20, 2026

John Schneider said after the game that the team will wait to see how Gimenez feels tomorrow morning before deciding on a plan. He won't undergo an MRI right away, but he may eventually have one.

This is something to watch over the next few hours.

Another big series awaits the Blue Jays tomorrow, as they head to the Bronx to face the Yankees. We'll see if, like last weekend, they'll be able to win their series against the Bombers.

PMLB

Kade Anderson has been called up by the Mariners. He'll make his first career start on Saturday.

BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners plan to call up left-hander Kade Anderson, baseball's top pitching prospect, to start Saturday, sources tell ESPN. Anderson, the third overall pick in the 2025 draft, has a 1.06 ERA over 93.1 innings with 135 strikeouts, 13 walks, and 47 hits allowed. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2026

Aaron Judge continues to make progress.

Aaron Judge has started hitting off the tee, Aaron Boone said. “It seems to be going well.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 20, 2026

Cody Bellinger in action in the minors tonight.

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